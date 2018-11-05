18 Gift Ideas for Friends at Every Price Point

Weddings, baby showers — these are relatively easy gifting occasions because, miraculously, your friends just tell you what they want. Much harder are those more random gifting occasions. Like what do you give to the friend who just got a promotion? Or how about a birthday present for the friend who’s about to turn 30 (and doesn’t seem thrilled about it TBH)? Or the true-blue friend you just want to thank for seeing you through, well, pretty much every bit of drama and joy you’ve experienced since college?

Since wish lists for literally every gifting situation are sadly not a thing, we’re helping you come up with 18 sweet ideas for pretty much everyone you know. From the boss babe to the Netflix queen to the Crossfit-obsessed buddy to the one who lingers with you over brunch for hours, their perfect gift awaits.