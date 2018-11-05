18 Gift Ideas for Friends at Every Price Point

Weddings, baby showers — these are relatively easy gifting occasions because, miraculously, your friends just tell you what they want. Much harder are those more random gifting occasions. Like what do you give to the friend who just got a promotion? Or how about a birthday present for the friend who’s about to turn 30 (and doesn’t seem thrilled about it TBH)? Or the true-blue friend you just want to thank for seeing you through, well, pretty much every bit of drama and joy you’ve experienced since college?
Since wish lists for literally every gifting situation are sadly not a thing, we’re helping you come up with 18 sweet ideas for pretty much everyone you know. From the boss babe to the Netflix queen to the Crossfit-obsessed buddy to the one who lingers with you over brunch for hours, their perfect gift awaits.
$1,000+: An off-the-beaten-path tour of Colombia
Woman-owned travel company El Camino’s motto is “Be a traveler, not a tourist.” And thanks to the owners’ inside knowledge of the destinations (one is Colombian), you’ll get a cool, intimate glimpse at the best restaurants, beaches and cultural attractions in a country that’s quickly becoming a must-hit spot.
Small Group Colombia Trips, starting at $1000 at El Camino Travel.
Photo:
El Camino
Under $900: The chicest, coziest chair for your new roomie
So, you signed the lease (yay!) and now you need some furniture. This overstuffed chair covered in cozy boucle is so cute — you won’t know whether you want to sit in it, or sit on the couch so you can look at it. Which is perfect, because your girl’s probably going to steal it for her Sunday novel-reading marathons anyway.
Gwyneth Boucle Chair, $899 at CB2
Under $650: The ultimate understated-fancy tote
The older art-school friend you always thought was a little too cool for school? Okay, so maybe she isn’t the warmest person ever, but she just gave you a major recommendation that landed you a cherry job. Feels like you owe her better than a beer, right? This structured leather tote by woman-owned brand Building Block will delight her with its understated whimsy.
Wave Tote, $650 at Building Block
Photo:
Building Block
Under $350: A wear-everyday, lab-grown diamond for your ride-or-die
She helped you celebrate every promotion, shake off every heartbreak and helped you move three times. She’s there for you every day, kind of like how this gift will be. Lightbox’s rose-gold pendant necklace holds a lab-grown diamond and is special enough to become the anchor of her wardrobe. That should definitely make up for the time you made her totally redo your Hinge profile.
Solitaire Pendant in Pink, $300 at Lightbox.
Photo:
Lightbox
Under $350: A portable iPhone printer for your official photographer
You can always rely on her to snap a group pic when you all get together — and yet, like all of us, she has not actually printed a photo since 2007. Luckily, this ingenious little gadget makes it easy. It attaches directly to your iPhone and prints photos or even video stills, and lets you add cute designs and stickers, too.
Prynt Pocket iPhone Printer Set, $249 at MoMA Design Store
Photo:
MoMA
Under $200: Truly stylish maternity jeans
She doesn’t have to give up her cool cred when she’s expecting. Madewell’s ingeniously designed skinny jeans are cut low in front for comfort, high in the back for coverage, and they have stretchy panels at the sides to grow with her expanding belly. But technical stuff aside, when she pulls them on, they just feel like a rad pair of jeans.
Maternity Skinny Jeans in Annabelle Wash, $138 at Madewell.
Photo:
Madewell
Under $100: Next-level loungewear for the binge-watcher
Yes, she probably already owns a robe. But does she own one that’s super-soft, cozy and comes in an extremely aesthetic palm-on-pink print? Probably not. Treat her to this, and she won’t even have to change before venturing out to restock on snacks.
The Kimono, $65 at Lively.
Photo:
Lively
Under $100: A indestructible French press for the writer
Hemingway said, “Write drunk, edit sober.” But forget booze — what writers actually run on is copious amounts of coffee. And if, like this writer, you’ve ever smashed through your third glass carafe and thought “there must be a better way,” there is. This isn’t cheap, but it is tough-as-nails and double-walled to keep your coffee hot.
Frieling 36-ounce French Press, $79.95 at Frieling.
Photo:
Frieling
Under $100 A playful shag bathmat
Do you need an aesthetic bathmat that costs $60 and features abstract, organic shapes? Nah, but it’s definitely a fun addition to any bathroom (or even an entryway) that beats anything on offer at big-box home stores. Way cuter than something so useful has a right to be
Cold Picnic Islands Bath Mat, $60 at Coming Soon.
Photo:
Coming Soon
Under $100: An at-home wine-tasting
Your buddy deserves better than Budweiser. To help prove it to her, gift her a Winc gift card. She goes online, fills out a quiz, and a wine expert chooses a couple bottles to send her by mail. It’s like a wine-tasting, but better, because it’s on your couch.
Wine Tasting, starting at $60 at Winc.
Photo:
Winc
Under $50: A real food-based protein supplement
Sure, you got a little sick of hearing how amazing she felt on Whole 30, but you have to admit, those kettle-bell swings look badass. Help your newly obsessed buddy maintain that hard-won muscle with this collagen protein supplement made from five different types of collagen — all from food sources you’ll actually recognize on the label.
Multi-Collagen Protein, $44 at Ancient Nutrition.
Photo:
Dr. Axe
Under $50: The world’s best dry shampoo
We know what you’re thinking: Dry shampoo as a gift? But trust us, this one’s different. It doesn’t just do the ho-hum job of sopping up oil, it actually makes your hair voluminous and sexy — dare we say Bardot-esque? A gym-bag essential that’ll help you get to Bellinis faster.
Hairstory Powder Dry Shampoo, $36 at Hairstory.
Photo:
Hairstory
Under $30: A planner to plot world domination
Whether she’s a budding girlboss looking to launch her own biz or she's determined to get that promotion this year, she doesn’t have to wait until 2019 to get down to business. Ban.do’s planner runs from August 2018 through August 2019 — perfect for students or grownups looking to recapture that “back-to-school” energy. It’s the perfect mix of practical and fun, with monthly and weekly calendars, plenty of pages for notes, cool artwork and most importantly, stickers!
Classic 13-Month Planner, $20 at Ban.do.
Photo:
Bando
Under $30: A luxe, day-to-night skincare kit
Cult skincare brand Sunday Riley’s products do more than just look good in a #shelfie (although they do that, too). They’re made with clinically proven ingredients that actually work. Under $30 buys your buddy a brightening Vitamin C serum for day and a soothing, retinol-infused night oil to even out skin tone and stave off fine lines, not to mention complaints about her vanishing 20s.
Sunday Riley Multivitamins Set, $28 at Sephora.
Photo:
Sephora
Under $30: A hardy plant, delivered
It can be tough to live your plant-mom dreams in the big city, where you can only haul so many pots at a time. Help your bud catch up fast with plants that come delivered to her door. A snake plant like this is great to start with, because it’s trendy and barely needs any light or water (hey, being a good plant mom takes time).
Costa Farms Sansevieria Laurentii Plant, $29 at Home Depot.
Photo:
Home Depot
Under $20: A metallic peel-off mask
Skincare junkie alert! If her Insta feed is already full of her in sheet masks, charcoal masks and that pink clay mask too, here’s an even more unexpected one she’s sure to love. Ohii’s vegan peel-off mask brightens and refreshes your skin, and it looks cool doing it.
Ohii The Big Reveal Peel-Off Mask, $16 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Under $20: A high-design iPhone case
She might have gone to art school, or she might just subscribe to Kinfolk. Either way, she will definitely appreciate the whimsical cool of this iPhone case, designed to look like terrazzo, the “chipped” effect flooring whose revival took over the design world a year or two back and shows no sign of stopping. Beats an Otterbox for sure.
Terrazzo iPhone Case, $15 at The Wing.
Photo:
The Wing
Under $10: The prettiest pink carafe for the hostess
Look, it’s not *your* fault you let your girl throw every party this summer and never returned the favor — that’s what she gets for having a backyard! Still, it’s a lot of work playing hostess all the time. So next time you stop by, bring this pale-pink carafe along with your go-to bottle of rosé. It’s the most charming way to serve wine or spa water (that’s water with herbs), and chic glassware is almost never this cheap. (Psst: The matching glasses are super cute, too — and only $2!)
Intagande Carafe in Light Pink, $8 at Ikea.
Photo:
Ikea