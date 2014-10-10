StyleCaster
20 Luxe-Looking Fall Coats—That Are Under $100

Kristen Bousquet
Rather than spending hundreds (or maybe even thousands) of dollars on jackets or coats that may not even be on trend next year, why not save some cash and shop fast fashion stores for your fall coat?

Since it’s not too cold just yet, you don’t need to worry about your outerwear being super high-quality materials since fall jackets seem to be more about staying stylish rather than shielding from the cold. But when it comes to buying affordable jackets, you want to make sure your outerwear still looks expensive!

We’ve gathered 20 jackets and coats all under $100 that are affordable and actually look expensive!

Textured Longline Coat; $59.90 at forever21.com

BLONDE & BLONDE Check Biker Coat; $88.17 at bankfashion.co.uk

Gibson Swing Coat; $96 at shop.nordstrom.com

Faux Suede Jacket; $42.90 at forever21.com

Monki Printed Block Color Bomber Jacket; $94.75 at asos.com

Women Wool Blended Duffle Coat; $99.90 at uniqlo.com

Tali Trench Coat; $98 at nastygal.com

New Look Check Print Boyfriend; $56.83 at asos.com

Collarless Faux Fur Jacket; $54.80 at forever21.com

Biker Jacket; $96.45 at modekungen.se

Glamorous Off the Beaten Path Anorak; $98 at nastygal.com

Coated Jacket; $99 at hm.com

Biker Jacket; $69.95 at hm.com

ASOS Jacket in Longline and Texture; $94.75 at asos.com

Collarless Asymmetrical Coat; $49.80 at forever21.com

Plaid Check Longline Blazer in Black; $59.42 at chicwish.com

BLONDE & BLONDE Check Oversized Coat; $51.29 at bankfashion.co.uk

New Look Check Collarless Coat; $95.20 at asos.com

Rose Print Bouclé Bomber Jacket; $22.80 at forever21.com

Faux Fur Jacket; $79.95 at hm.com

