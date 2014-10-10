20 Luxe-Looking Fall Coats—That Are Under $100

Rather than spending hundreds (or maybe even thousands) of dollars on jackets or coats that may not even be on trend next year, why not save some cash and shop fast fashion stores for your fall coat?

Since it’s not too cold just yet, you don’t need to worry about your outerwear being super high-quality materials since fall jackets seem to be more about staying stylish rather than shielding from the cold. But when it comes to buying affordable jackets, you want to make sure your outerwear still looks expensive!

We’ve gathered 20 jackets and coats all under $100 that are affordable and actually look expensive!