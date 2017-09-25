StyleCaster
25 On-Point Fall Handbags That Are All Under $100

25 On-Point Fall Handbags That Are All Under $100

STYLECASTER | Affordable Fall Handbags
Photo: Getty Images

Just because you’re not a kid anymore doesn’t mean you don’t deserve some fresh clothes, products, and, of course, accessories during back-to-school season. For most of us, fall will always bring back nostalgic memories of hitting up Gap Kids, Limited Too, and Staples for the coolest stuff our parents would let us talk them into. Now we’re the ones in control of the plastic, and—for better or worse—we get to decide what fashion and beauty haul to treat ourselves to whenever we want.

MORE: 30 Perfect Outfits to Wear While Transitioning Into Fall

This season’s handbag trends focus on structured silhouettes, decorative embroidery, and unique handles and straps. Whether you’re looking to update your daily office tote or want a fun little weekend bag to motivate you to plan a post-summer getaway, these 25 bags will be a welcome addition to any closet. Best of all (and probably why you clicked on this article in the first place), they’re all under $100.

Click through the slideshow to shop our favorite fall handbags—so affordable and on-trend that, if you’re like us, you might even pick up two.

Navy Tin Tin

Minaudiére Bag, $55.90; at Zara

Red Hot

Urban Originals Bag, $88; at Nordstrom

Little Buckets

Drawstring Bucket Bag, $24; at Lulu's

The Canteen Bag

Palermo Bag, $56.95; at Sole Society

The Free Spirit

Shashi Bag, $88; at Revolve

Trés Chic Satchel

Aldo Bag, $33.50 (was $49); at Selfridges

Fall Festival

Praire Embroidered Purse, $46; at Lulu's

Guitar Strap Bag

Cynthia Rowley Bag, $79 (was $125); at Gilt

Fanny This

Kipling Belt Bag, $39.99 (was $59.99); at Urban Outfitters

Let's Wine About It

Carly Bag, $49; at Imoshion

Roses are Gold

Sugar Sugar Gold Purse, $36; at Lulu's

Military Status

Rebecca Minkoff Saddle Bag, $86.98 (was $145); at Nordstrom

The Adventurer

Raffia Bag with Faux Fur Interior, $49.90; at Zara

Appliqué Mini

BP. Bag, $19.49 (was $39); at Nordstrom

Saddle Up

Skylar Bag, $55; at Shiraleah

Stitched

Smartphone Case Crossbody, $47.20 (was $118); at Henri Bendel

Her Belt Bag

Herschel Supply Co. Belt Bag, $30; at Nordstrom

Floral Bouquet

Floral Bag, $49.90; at Zara

The Classic Weekender

Miah Weekender, $79.95; at Sole Society

Little Details

Arabella Bag, $65; at Urban Expressions

Boho Babe

Saffron Woven Tote, $65; at Lulu's

Flower Child

Audrina Bag, $90; at Urban Expressions

The Perfect Fall Tote

Prima Bag, $64.95; at Sole Society

Little Velvet Blues

Andromeda Bag, $70; at Urban Expressions

The Rucksack

Victoria Buckle Rucksack, $16 (was $32); at Boohoo

