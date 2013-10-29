StyleCaster
Fall Bags on a Budget: 12 Chic Styles That Won’t Break the Bank

Meghan Blalock
by
If there’s one thing that seems universally true about the Fall season, it’s a sudden onset of New Bag Obsession (NBO). The dropping temperatures and growing layers just make a new go-to tote seem like a necessity—nay, an inevitability. Only one problem: the notable discord that occurs when a limitless supply meets a finite financial flow. In laywoman’s terms: bags are pricey, y’all!

But fear not: we’ve scoured the myriad bag options out there to come up with 12 solid selections that all clock in at less than $250. We’ve included everything from featured sale pieces from the likes of Marc Jacobs and Anya Hindmarch to our favorite pieces fast-fashion sites like Zara and ASOS have to offer.

Click through the gallery to see all 12 of our choices!

1 of 12

Ameko Eden Weave Bag, $147; at ASOS

Marlie Purse, $210; at J.Crew

Fur Shopper, $100; at Zara

Marc by Marc Jacobs Taylor Crossbody Bag, $210; at Zappos Couture

Erin Crossbody, $178; at Fossil

Sloane Mini-Satchel, $135; at Madewell

Kelsi Dagger Harley, $149; at Bluefly

Southport Ave Linda, $199; at Kate Spade

Central Tote, $188; at Rabeanco

Blocked Suede Bucket, $110; at Levi's

Mirror Clutch, $228; at Coach

Anya Hindmarch Glitter Clutch, $218; at The Outnet

