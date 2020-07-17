10 Cute, Affordable Face Masks, Because You Don’t Have To Splurge To Be Safe

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s the deal: Face masks are officially the “it” accessory of the season and definitely a necessary addition to any and all ensembles. Like any accessories trend, though, face masks are available for both a hefty chunk of change (for those who like to splurge) and lower prices (for those who want to save a few dollars). You don’t have to shell out much cash to treat yourself to some cool affordable face masks this summer—which will keep others safe while making sure you look cute AF. After all, if we’re pairing masks with every single outfit this season, we might as well find some that keep our budgets in check.

A few months ago, I received my first (!!) cloth face mask from a friend. At that time, I assumed that this singular mask would be the only one I’d need, and that I’d just wear it if I had to travel or was headed into a larger group. As I sit here looking at my collection of six masks now, though, I can’t help but laugh at the naivety of my former self. The small collection I’ve created still doesn’t feel like quite enough. Formerly, I felt that I could never have too many pairs of sunglasses or too many new bags. Now, I find myself consistently browsing face masks online, looking for cute ones to add to my roster.

And while (like with any accessory) purchasing a boatload of chic face masks can be fun, it can also get expensive. $20 here and $30 there starts to add up—and those masks are still considered relatively inexpensive. My budget didn’t love my need to fill my room with tons of sunglasses and purses, and it also doesn’t love me spending hundreds of dollars on face masks just so I can match them to my outfits. Go figure.

Luckily, though, there are so many cute face masks that you can snag for $10 and under. Even if you love floral patterns and on-trend tie-dye, you can still get these looks for less. Sure, it’s fun to splurge on a face mask every so often, but if you (like me) find yourself stocking up on face masks to go with all your ensembles, perhaps adding some of the best affordable face masks to your lineup is a good idea. Treating yourself and keeping those around you safe this season doesn’t have to come at a high cost, folks!

1. Tie-Dye Wash Face Mask

The tie-dye trend is everywhere right now, but you don’t have to spend a ton of cash to get the look. This tie-dye face mask from Forever 21 will set you back just under nine bucks.

2. Reusable Cloth Face Mask

A good polka dot accessory can be a game-changer. Wear this polka dot face mask with a floral or striped shirt for a fun pattern mixing vibe this summer.

3. Daisy Cotton Face Mask

Fans of florals, you won’t be able to resist grabbing this $8 daisy-adorned face mask this summer. It’s too cute!

4. Pleated Face Covering

Of course, you can always go for a simple-but-effective white face mask. This one is good to have on hand in case you want to keep your accessories nice and minimalist.

5. Neon Color Block Face Mask

The neon trend is going nowhere, so go ahead and lean in with this neon pink face mask this summer. Wear it with other neon pieces or let it stand alone as a statement mask.

6. White Marble Print Face Mask

Marble phone cases and laptop decals are already popular, so now you can match your mask to your tech—or kitchen counter—with this marble print face mask.

7. Zebra Print Face Mask

Get a little wild this season with a trendy animal print face mask. I love a good zebra pattern, and this mask from Forever 21 is all kinds of cute.

8. Peach Flowers Face Mask

Who can resist such a cute floral face mask? And for $5.99, it’s a serious steal.

9. Reusable & Washable Face Mask

This is the perfect reusable face mask to wear while out star gazing with a member of your household. You can wear a bit of the galaxy while staring up at it.

10. Seamless Face Mask

You likely have already perused the Skims site for your next cozy bra or Kim Kardashian-inspired look, so might as well add a protective and affordable face mask to the mix!