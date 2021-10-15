I Found The Most Versatile Slip Dress Ever, & It’s Just $20

Scroll To See More Images

As a shopping editor, my job is to scour the internet for the best fashion, beauty, and lifestyle finds out there in order to help readers like you make the best decisions possible. This means I cover everything from Bed Bath & Beyond’s incredible anniversary sale (that has vacuums, area rugs, and coffee makers on sale for as low as $13) to anti-aging moisturizers that shoppers swear help them look decades younger. Part of my role is to keep up-to-date on all things Amazon, including its ever-expanding fashion selections.

During one of my daily perusals of the site, I landed upon a cocktail dress that looked almost too good to believe. The silky slip style is as chic as can be, and comes in dozens of colors—I’m much too lazy to count how many—yet, by some miracle, it costs under $20.

See, the reason I was so enthralled by this discovery is because of the incredible versatility a dress like this has. The length is ideal for layering in the fall or wearing alone in the summer, and the shape of it is flattering but not overly sexy, so you can wear it to essentially any and every event you have coming up on your calendar. Better yet, the drop neckline is something I know is flattering on people with small and large busts. I know this from studying bridesmaid dress after bridesmaid dress at all of the weddings I’ve been to. It’s a fact (according to me) that nobody can look bad in this style.

Xxxiticat Slip Dress in Wine

Prices for this dress depend on the size and style you select, but just know that they start at just $18. I’m planning on buying this dress in just about every color. And no, it’s not because I’m an irresponsible spender. In fact, I’m quite the opposite. I penny pinch harder and stronger than basically everyone I know. But, this is the kind of dress that I’ll be able to wear again and again.

This fall, I’m going to wear turtlenecks underneath it, top it with chunky sweaters, and throw on cardigans above it to keep my looks casual yet classy. This is the kind of vibe that’s ideal for work, brunch, or date nights. Plus, when I wear a sweater on top of it, it’ll look like I’m wearing a cute midi skirt rather than the same dress I’ve donned before. Nobody will notice I’m repeating outfits this way. All you really need to do is add on your favorite jewelry and maybe slip your feet into a cute pair of fall sneakers.

Xxxiticat Slip Dress in Emerald

I’m in my mid-twenties and now have a laundry list of weddings I’m attending from fall to summer. Though I love my friends dearly and plan on attending each of their celebrations (with glee!!!), I refuse to overspend on my own attire. So, to stay within budget, I’m going with two shimmering color options of this beloved dress. Did I mention that more than 3,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating?

Xxxiticat Slip Dress in Shimmering Blue

This cobalt blue option is going to be great for the spring and summer months. It’s a pop of color that won’t outshine any of the wedding decor (and certainly not the groom or bride), plus the satin/polyester/spandex combo of materials it’s made with will remain cooling and flexible no matter how hard I break it down on the dance floor.

Xxxiticat Slip Dress in Shimmering Wine

For a sexier vibe, I’m buying this wine-colored dress. It’s longer and curve-hugging, and would look absolutely stellar paired with a matching lip. I just have to figure out what pair of boots I want to wear with it — thigh-highs or combats.

If, like me, you’re excited by the cost, look, and color options that come with this dress, then I think you know what to do. Add the flattering style to your cart and give yourself a dress that’ll pair with just about everything you already have in your closet.

Shop it starting at $18 here.