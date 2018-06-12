13 Actually Affordable Celebrity Outfits to Shop Immediately

We’ve all been there: You’re digging through your closet at the very last second before leaving for work/brunch/a night out. Your friends are bombing your phone with texts and your S.O. is yelling at you that you’re going to be late—but you simply cannot find a perfect outfit for the occasion. By the time you finally head out, you’re already scrolling through a newsfeed full of perfectly-accessorized celebs with enviable wardrobes, wondering why you can’t just look like that.
Except you can.
It’s easy to say you can’t dress like a celebrity; often, they appear on red carpets decked out in designer threads, lavish crystals, and shoes you’d be too scared to even wear outside the house. But every once in awhile, an A-lister will slip on an item you can actually afford—you just don’t notice, because it comes in between a Versace gown and Cartier-clad wrists.
Luckily for you, we’re paying attention. Ahead, we’ve scouted a list of celebrity wardrobe items you can actually afford to buy (even if it means skipping the Starbucks this week).
Bella Hadid's Lucite Hoops
The cutest (and least expensive) neutral accessory in your closet.
Leia Lucite Hoop Earrings, $38 at Bauble Bar.
Photo:
Getty Images
Beyoncé's Ruched Minidress
Perfect for
date night girls' night.
Fifi Wine Red Stretch Tulle Dress, $179 at House of CB.
Photo:
Instagram/Beyoncé
Camila Cabello's Statement Earrings
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski's Wedding Suit
If anyone can wear mustard at her own wedding, it's EmRata.
Long Blazer with Belt, $129 at Zara. Flared Pants, $69.90 at Zara.
Photo:
Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski
Hailey Baldwin's Latex Minidress
Putting the "fire" in firetruck.
Saskia Strapless Latex Mini Dress, $69 at Meshki.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin's Golden Slip
Disclaimer: does not come with supermodel BFF.
Drop a Glint Embellished Glitter Mini Dress, $59 at OhPolly.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner's Coachella Romper
Cardi B said it first: "I could buy designer but this Fashion Nova fit."
Buenos Aires Romper,$17.99 at Fashion Nova.
Photo:
Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's White Tube Top
Goes with anything and everything.
Essamba Knit Top, $48 at Aritzia.
Photo:
Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Lupita Nyong'o's Floral Maxi Dress
She's confused, because you don't own this dress yet.
Beaune Dress, $195 at Aritzia.
Photo:
Instagram/Lupita Nyong'o
Meghan Markle's Leather Tote
I mean, she's royalty, so...
Women's Day Market Tote, $165 at Everlane.
Photo:
Getty Images
Miranda Kerr's Red Lace Midi Dress
You can look like an angel, too. (This comes in FIVE colors!)
Lace Dress, $79.99 at H&M.
Photo:
Getty Images
Selena Gomez's Puma Sneakers
Why haven't these sold out yet?
Defy Women's Sneakers, $90 at Puma.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross' Knee-High Boots
I'm buying a pair of these as we speak.
Cherima Boots, $72 (on sale!) at Aldo.
Photo:
Getty Images