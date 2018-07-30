5 Birkin Alternatives You Can Actually Afford to Shop

The Hermes Birkin bag is undeniably iconic. But with a price point between $11,900 and $300,000, it’s the kind of accessory most shoppers (us included) will never get their hands on.

What we can get our hands on, however, is a Birkin-inspired bag—something that looks as sleek and sophisticated, but doesn’t cost a small (or, let’s be real, large) fortune. Sure, the experience of owning an authentic Birkin might be reserved for the likes of Victoria Beckham or the Kardashians, but the experience of owning something similar doesn’t have to be out of reach for the rest of us.

Here, five Birkin-inspired handbags you can actually afford. These equally stylish options suit every budget and are just waiting to hang off your arm.

1. Dasein Padlock Satchel Handbag

The Dasein Handbag features a number of Birkin-esque elements. Featuring double-rolled, top handles and an adjustable 50-inch shoulder strap, the vegan leather bag allows for plenty of individual interpretation along with a number of striking color options.

Dasein padlock satchel handbag, $55 at Overstock

2. Cherish Kiss Padlock Handbag

You’ll need to look really close to see the differences between the Cherish Kiss Padlock Handbag and the original Hermès Birkin Bag. This lookalike features all the key elements of the original; it’s also made from top grain cow leather with a soft internal lining and comes in a choice of 11 different colors—including red, pink and brown. Inside the bag, there’s one slip pocket and a single zipped pocket, ideal for holding your smartphone (and whatever else you normally carry everywhere).

Cherish Kiss padlock handbag, $110-118 at Amazon

3. Ainifeel Padlock Shoulder Bag

For those who love the Birkin Bag style but prefer a purse that can be worn off the shoulder, the elegant Ainifeel Bag keeps the essential ingredients and throws in an adjustable shoulder strap. You’ll still find the recognizable padlock and handle on this option. Plus, the bag is made from a high-quality cow leather and is available in stylish black or dark blue along with six other lighter color options—all of which are great for summer.

Ainifeel padlock shoulder bag, $119 at Amazon

4. Michael Kors Studio Mercer Tote Bag

Though it’s not quite as famous as the Birkin, the Michael Kors Studio Mercer bag is gaining popularity. The luxury designer knows how to design a leather bag, and this useful option is no exception. Durable and versatile, the ivory leather is easy to match with most outfits. And the adjustable shoulder strap can be removed to transition the bag from day use to a more formal setting.

Michael Kors Studio Mercer tote bag, $290 at Overstock

5. Kate Spade New York Hayes Street Isobel

Kate Spade New York has designed a similar luxury alternative to the Birkin. Chic and boxy, this shoulder bag holds its structure much like the famous Hermes option, but the textured, pebbled leather is soft enough for casual use. Plus, the interior pocket is super useful for holding bits and baubles, and all the hardware is plated in 14-karat gold.

Kate Spade New York Hayes Street Isobel, $339 at Amazon

