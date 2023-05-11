Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour Tickets Are Going Fast—Here’s How to Get Them & For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Aerosmith is saying “Peace Out” with one last farewell tour. The 40-stop tour kicks off on September 2 in Philadelphia and includes shows in major cities, such as Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, with a hometown show in Boston at the end of the year on New Year’s Eve. The farewell tour officially concludes in Montreal in early 2024.

The band teased the upcoming tour with a comical YouTube video, which featured household names like Bill Burr, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Ringo Starr and Slash. Everyone displayed feelings of disbelief over the band’s impending end to a 50-year band run. Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Formed in 1970, Aerosmith featured key members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer —the group’s founding drummer, Joey Kramer, will not be touring this time around. Aerosmith has won several GRAMMY’s, including for Best Rock Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal four times. The famous single “Dream On,” charted in the United States and Canada, and became the band’s biggest single of the decade with a 1976 reissue of the song.

Tickets for The Farewell Tour dropped on Friday May 5 at 10am and immediately began to go fast—sites like Ticketmaster are already displaying sold out seats, with any remaining options sitting at high ticket prices. Luckily, other places like StubHub and Vivid Seats have plenty of resale tickets up for grabs.

Where can fans buy Aerosmith tickets to their Farewell Tour? Aerosmith tickets to their Farewell Tour went on sale on May 5 and have since been selling quickly. While Aerosmith tickets are close to sold out for some locations on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Aerosmith tickets so you don’t miss their Farewell Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Aerosmith“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Aerosmith!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Aerosmith” Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Aerosmith!

What are Aerosmith’s Peace Out Farewell Tour dates?

You’ll find all the Aerosmith Farewell Tour dates down below. The first date of their 40-show tour is on Saturday, September 2, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will conclude on Friday, January 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

What is Aerosmith’s Farewell Tour setlist?

While it’s still unknown what exactly the lineup will be at the upcoming Aerosmith Peace Out Farewell Tour, you can probably bet to hear a mix of top hits from all the band’s albums that celebrates their 50 years worth of music. Based on play count, setlist.fm speculates the set list to be a mix of any of the below, plus more.

Aerosmith songs:

Walk this Way Dream On Sweet Emotion Love in an Elevator Cryin’ Toys in the Attic The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (Tiny Bradshaw cover) Draw the Line Rag Doll Livin’ on the Edge Dude (Looks Like a Lady) Same Old Song and Dance Mama Kin Last Child Back in the Saddle Stop Messin’ Around (Fleetwood Mac cover) What It Takes Big Ten Inch Record (Bull Moose Jackson cover) Janie’s Got a Gun I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing Pink Eat the Rich Jaded Lord of the Thighs Walking the Dog (Rufus Thomas cover) Monkey on My Back Seasons of Wither Rats in the Cellar Hangman Jury

