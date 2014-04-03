Aerin Lauder’s Perfect Rustic Tablesetting: How To Get the Look

Essentially no one on the planet is quite as chic as Aerin Lauder, a fact all too apparent when you scroll through her Instagram feed chock full of design inspiration from her utterly glamourous life that takes her everywhere from Palm Beach to New York. Recently, she posted a tablesetting from her Aspen home that feels both utterly imaginative and easy to recreate, all at once. Here, some tips to get the look yourself.



1. Look for cutlery with wooden handles.

Part of what makes this tablesetting so special is the cutlery that Lauder has chosen has a wooden base. Looking to give your tablesetting a country vibe, then look for flatware that incorporates wood. Sur La Table’s Dubost olive wood flatware ($69.95 for 5-piece set; available at Sur La Table) is the perfect option.



2. Woven chargers will give any tablesetting an instant update.

We love that Lauder has chosen to use a woven charger when creating her tablesetting. It will give an instant rustic touch to your table. Pier 1 Imports woven water hyacinth round metallic placemats ($7.95; available at Pier 1) mimic Lauder’s look perfectly.



3. Plaid napkins complete the look.

Plaid napkins? Who would have thought that they would look so chic? Lauder pulls of the look here with aplomb. Get the look with Crate & Barrel’s Sandy plaid napkins ($6.99; available at Crate & Barrel).

