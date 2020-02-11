Aerie Just Debuted a Ridiculously Cute Eco-Friendly Swim Collection, and We’re Ready to Dive In

Scroll To See More Images

I’m always looking for cute, new swimsuits—and when those swimsuits are helping the environment and the battle for sustainability in fashion, it’s even better. Aerie’s new eco-friendly swimwear collection checks all the boxes, and I’m adding the entire line to my cart as we speak. The retailer just teamed up with REPREVE, the leading branded performance fiber made from recycled materials, to bring us a seriously cute swimsuit collection made from over one million recycled plastic bottles. The perfect spring and summer wardrobe addition plus environmentally friendly? Yes, please.

This new eco-friendly collection from Aerie features 10 different swimsuit styles in 35 color choices. From adorable one-pieces to cheeky bikinis, you’re going to want to stock up on this swimwear line. Just picture yourself sitting by the pool, good book in hand, knowing your swimsuit is not only ridiculously cute, but also is made from recycled plastic bottles. Now that’s the perfect summer situation, am I right?!

Plus, the swimsuits run from $19 to $54, so you won’t be breaking the bank on this collection. Your budget is safe with Aerie, friends. And every piece comes in sizes XXS-XXL, too. Go ahead and get ready to flaunt that beach body, baby. You’re going to look amazing in these Aerie swimsuits. Shop our favorite styles from the line below, and then check out the Aerie site for the rest of the (super cute) eco-friendly collection.

