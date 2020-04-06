Update Your Undie Drawer On The Cheap With Aerie’s 6 For $25 Deal

You might think I’m a little too obsessed with Aerie, but honestly, so what if I am? I can’t help it that Aerie’s spring sale for April 2020 is too good to resist, and I feel that it’s my duty to let you know about the deals! In addition to their current offering of 40-60% off site wide, there’s also the always-useful six for $25 deal on underwear, and if working from home for the past few weeks has taught me one thing, it’s that I always need new underwear.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but something about wearing sweats and working from home while social distancing leaves me feeling more “meh” than dressing up and going to the office. Because of this, I’ve made a point to ensure I ~get dressed~ each day, even if that just means changing from nighttime PJs to daytime ones. I’ve also started ditching my college logo sweats in favor of cute athleisure. This week, I’m tackling my underwear drawer, too.

I wouldn’t classify my current undies as particularly grubby, but something about putting on a new pair after a long shower makes me feel like a completely reinvented person. So fresh, so clean! I truly believe that what you wear affects how you feel, down to layer number one, aka the undergarments. A few new undies genuinely cheer me up, and given that I’ll never not need them, it’s always an easy buy to justify.

And since I’m buying, might as well buy on sale, right? All of Aerie’s undies are currently six for $25 on the brand’s website, which makes them a little over $4 apiece by the time you check out. Read on for a few of my fave silhouettes to shop, and treat yourself and your bum to a few new pairs.

1. No Show Thong

The No Show Thong is perfect for when you want to “camouflage” panty lines. See what I did there?

2. Cotton Logo High Waisted Boybrief

I’m all about high-waisted pants, so of course these Cotton Logo High Waisted Boybrief are the perfect base layer.

3. Real Me High Cut Thong

The Real Me High Cut Thong is my go-to under leggings.

4. Ribbed Cheeky Underwear

The tie-dye trend is alive and well, and I love the cloudy blues on these Ribbed Cheeky Underwear.

5. Cotton Boyshort

I’m all about a playful pattern, and these Cotton Boyshorts can add some vacay vibes to your stay-at-home look!

