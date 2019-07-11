Aerie Teamed Up With the Special Olympics for Their New Campaign, and the Photos Are Beautiful

Scroll To See More Images

By now, most fans of Aerie know that they’re all about being real. The brand stopped retouching photos in 2014, and continues to create inclusive campaigns and feature diversity—including body type—in their models and #AerieREAL role models. Most recently, Aerie teamed up with the Special Olympics for their newest campaign, and the photos are beyond beautiful. Aerie role models Iskra Lawrence and Aly Raisman joined up with seven Special Olympic Athletes to not only express their real selves, but also to give the world a preview of Aerie’s Fall 2019 collection. Lawrence, Raisman and the seven athletes participated in a photoshoot for the new collection, and the photos will be used in both stores and online to promote the line—and the Special Olympics “Revolution Is Inclusive” campaign.

The campaign features seven incredible Special Olympics Athletes whose stories will be featured throughout July on the Aerie site. Each of these amazing athletes deserves a moment in the spotlight, which is exactly what Aerie has given them. The campaign photos of these athletes are absolutely gorgeous, and truly encapsulate Aerie’s goal of being real.

1. Emily Mazur

Emily is a seven year member of the Special Olympics participating in swimming, track and field and basketball.

2. Kaitlyn Anderson (left)

Kaitlyn serves on the Special Olympics Executive Board and competes in unified bocce, basketball, 50 and 100M dash, shot put, javelin and softball throw.

3. Hannah Putrucelli

Hannah competed in the Unified Sports Track program.

4. Chelsea Werner

Chelsea is a champion gymnast and winner of the Special Olympics US National Championships four times and two-time defending World Champion.

5. Danielle List

Danielle is an avid swimmer in the Special Olympics 50M freestyle, bowler and competes in track and field.

6. Jessica Clayton (left)

Jessica is a Global Messenger for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania and competitor in bowling and bocce.

7. Daijah Massie (second from right)

Daijah is a member of the IUS Bocce team and has competed with the Special Olympics Pennsylvania basketball team.