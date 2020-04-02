Aerie’s 60% Off Sale Has Comfy Sweats For Now & Cute Swimsuits For Later

I admit: I need absolutely nothing right now. I have a few trusty pairs of sweats and my go-to cozy slippers, and in all honesty, that’s pretty much all you’ll catch me wearing for the next month. Yes, I want to start investing in summer trends, but at the moment they feel far away, so I wasn’t planning on online shopping anytime soon—that is, until I found out about Aerie’s April 2020 sale. Those trusty sweats I mentioned? They’re from Aerie, duh, so I’m not going to miss my chance to snag a few more sets for between 40% and 60% off! And while I’m adding these cute comfies to my cart, I might as well take a peek at their swim selection, don’t you think?

Yes, I did just convince myself to place an order after saying I didn’t need to shop, but that’s the power of a good Aerie sale, and I’d be lying if I told you I was strong enough to resist! Nothing beats the perfect pair of comfy sweats, and Aerie’s wide array of stylish joggers and matching sweatshirts always reels me in. I’m also an Aerie swim super fan (do NOT sleep on the High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottoms!!), so I’ll never say no to a chance to browse their cute one-pieces and bikinis. Every time I hit the site, a cute new top or bright pattern greets me, so I fully intend to stock up on a few swimsuits during this sale. I know I can’t wear them just yet, but soon enough, people!

If you don’t want to miss out on the deals, check out a few picks worth shopping below and hit up the Aerie site before it’s too late!

1. Soft Joggers

These comfy sweats are my personal go-to—I love the fold-over top and the jogger silhouette.

2. Sunday Soft Oversized Sweatshirt

Let the record show that I’m wearing this dreamy sweatshirt as we speak.

3. Cocoon Cardigan

Um, does this cocoon silhouette not give you Lululemon vibes?! Talk about luxe!

4. Sunwashed Desert Jogger

If you’re the type of person who likes to wear sweats as a fashion statement, the Sunwashed Desert set is for you.

5. Sunwashed Desert Hoodie

See what I mean? This hoodie, the matching sweatpants, and a pair of cute kicks is a total look.

6. Soft Ribbed Sleep Short

If you run hot, swap sweatpants for these cute and comfy sleep shorts.

7. Knit Strapless Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit makes it look like you have your life together, but it’s secretly just full-body sweatpants. Yes, please.

8. Tie Dye Cover Up

I’m already dreaming about what I’ll wear when it’s finally time to hit the beach, and this floaty, breezy dress is my number one pick.

9. Crochet Tank Dress

If you prefer a shorter style, this crochet pick is a close second. It comes in black as well as this creamy neutral.

10. Strapless One Piece Swimsuit

This leopard one-piece suit gives me Tiger King vibes in all the right ways. Just saying!

11. Crochet Bikini

Am I being extra if I wear this crochet bikini underneath that crochet dress I mentioned earlier? Too bad, I’m doing it.

12. Ribbed Triple Knot One Piece Swimsuit

The triple knot design on the tummy of this suit makes it look like a two-piece—just be sure to reapply sunscreen so you don’t end up with a funky tan line!

