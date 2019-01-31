Jameela Jamil, Samira Wiley and Busy Philipps Are Aerie Real’s New Ambassadors

With the state of the world as it is right now—no need for examples, because there are probably 20 things I could list that will bum us all out—it’s really fucking nice to have some positive news. After reading garbage news after garbage news, finding out that the newest additions to the 2019 Aerie Real Campaign are people are I truly adore was just what I (and all of us) needed. Jameela Jamil, Samira Wiley and Busy Philipps are joining the Aerie Real team this year, and I finally feel seen.

Before this year, Aerie Real was already committed to using plus-size and racially diverse models, like Iskra Lawrence and poet Cleo Wade, but this year adds brings some new diversity to the table. Jameela Jamil, who has spent years as a vocal advocate for body positivity, is half Indian and half Pakistani (and all British hottie). Handmaid’s Tale’s Samira Wiley brings LGBTQ+ representation to the brand. Busy Philipps adds age diversity. Plus, all three women are on my shortlist for my dream squad, which might be the biggest honor of all.

Seriously, it’s like the universe got something right for once in its damn life. I actually follow the lives of Jamil, Wiley and Philipps, and while I know social media doesn’t show us everything, I have to say, all three of these ladies have been real and outspoken about things that matter. They’re celebrities I actually want to see modeling clothes I might buy.

Jamil has consistently spoken out against airbrushing, diet fads and promoting unhealthy body image—most recently at the BlogHer Health conference—which makes her a perfect match for Aerie Real. Wiley’s wedding made me legitimately cry because she and her wife are such an incredible couple. Philipps is constantly sharing actually relatable content about being a mom with a successful career. If these women aren’t amazing selections to be role models for Aerie customers, I don’t know who is.

I’ve never been a fan of commercials, but I would happily have these three on my screen all day.