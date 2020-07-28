Aerie’s New Sub-Brand OFFLINE Is All About ‘Me Time’ Activewear

Scroll To See More Images

The best part about taking a few moments (or even a few hours) of “me time” is that this time looks different for everyone. We all get to define what our own “me time” is. For some, it’s hitting the pavement for a long run to clear your head. For others, it’s sitting back with a glass of wine and an old episode of Gossip Girl. No one can tell you how to spend that time—but we can suggest you throw on some comfy pieces from the new Aerie OFFLINE collection while you do whatever it is that makes you happy! Whether you’re a lover of yoga, long walks in the park or writing the next great American novel, Aerie wants you to wear their new sub-brand through all of it. Big wins, small wins and even mishaps—OFFLINE from Aerie is made to be comfortable for every facet of life.

As if we didn’t have enough reasons to love Aerie (sizes XXS-XXL, tall and short lengths, cozy fabrics and cute patterns), their new sub-brand is here to bless us with even more. As an evolution and expansion of Aerie’s popular “Chill.Play.Move.” collection, OFFLINE serves as the activewear brand you can do just about anything while wearing. The pieces are supportive enough to carry you through a tough workout and comfortable enough to wear even if you have no plans to leave the couch that day. Think of OFFLINE as a collection of activewear that doesn’t make you feel like you have to be doing something physically active to wear it. It’s simply a (very cute) brand of leggings, bras, shorts and more that work for all areas of life.

As someone who fluctuates between working out semi-regularly and not at all, I often find it difficult to justify buying new activewear. I typically exercise in my room or apartment complex gym, and my workouts are relatively low-impact compared to those who attend classes or go for long runs. With OFFLINE by Aerie, though, the pieces are cute enough to warrant shopping even if I know I won’t be using them to do a workout, but supportive enough for when I do. The leggings, shorts an bras pair seamlessly together, creating chic athleisure looks that are definitely worth stocking up on—no matter your average level of physical activity.

These are the types of pieces we should all be living in this summer (and even into fall). With adorable florals, on-trend tie-dye and animal print, there’s no shortage of fun ways to wear OFFLINE every single day. So get up and dance your heart out, paint a masterpiece, watch TV or go for a run. You can do it all (while looking cute) in OFFLINE by Aerie.

1. OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Legging

This pretty floral print legging is perfect for wearing now and transitions well into the fall. Just add an oversized denim jacket and you’re good to go.

2. OFFLINE OG Ribbed Sports Bra

A ribbed sports bra that works for doing a quick workout and lounging around the house all weekend? Sign me up.

3. OFFLINE Seamless High Waisted Legging

The tie-dye trend isn’t going anywhere, so might as well treat yourself to these adorable tie-dye leggings from OFFLINE by Aerie, right?

4. OFFLINE Real Me Ballet Back Sports Bra

I love a good animal print, and this ballet back sports bra also has all the support I need to make it work at the gym as well as at home. Fashion meets function, y’all.

5. OFFLINE Big Moves T-Shirt

When the weather is hot, I don’t even have to be working out to work up a sweat, so this “Low-key very sweaty RN” t-shirt is definitely a must-have.

6. OFFLINE OG Ribbed Bike Short

I’m a big bike shorts fan, but never seem to find the right pair. This ribbed side bike short looks like the perfect material and length—and I can’t wait to try it out.

7. OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging

Just some more animal print for you! I can’t get enough of these leopard print leggings—perfect for wearing now with a cropped tee and later with an oversized sweater.

8. OFFLINE Real Me Strappy Back Sports Bra

If you’re a sucker for a good floral print, you’re going to want to snag this adorable strappy back sports bra ASAP.

9. OFFLINE Goals High Waisted Pocket Legging

You can never have too many pairs of black leggings—especially when they have pockets (!!!). Nothing makes a walk or run more enjoyable than not having to hold your phone the whole time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.