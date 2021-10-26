The Best Under-$50 Gifts from Aerie for Literally Everyone On Your List

Scroll To See More Images

I know this is a bit controversial, but please hear me out: The holiday season is not always the most magical time of the year. Between decorating, traveling, putting together festive #OOTDs — and, of course — shopping for foolproof gifts that’ll impress everyone on your list, it’s truly the most #stressfulszn. Yes, there are so many things that make the holidays magical, but it takes a lot of time and energy to get to that glorious finish line where you can binge your fave holiday movies with a cup of hot cocoa in hand. And if you’re like me, you’re far from that point. In fact, you’ve yet to make a single dent in your laundry list of presents to buy, and I’m low-key freaking out already. The good news? I’ve found the cutest place to score gifts for literally everyone on my list (with picks under $50!) in one fell swoop so I can actually enjoy the holidays this year.

Aerie’s likely your go-to spot for on-trend, comfy loungewear that you never want to take off — like their TikTok-viral Crossover leggings that I need in every color. So if you haven’t checked out their recently dropped holiday gift section, you’ll want to make a beeline and STAT. Whether you’re shopping for your BFF, sister or even your furry friend, Aerie is the destination for cozy and on-trend gifts that’ll delight everyone this year. There are also plenty of cold-weather accessories like fuzzy slippers and socks, along with chic jewelry that’ll elevate any holiday look (or just sweatpants). Consider Operation Gift Giving done.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite under-$50 picks from Aerie’s seriously covetable gifting collection that are guaranteed to earn you the best gift-giver award. And the icing on the cake? There are even a ton of items marked down, so it’s time to knock out that entire gift list right now. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to treat yourself to a little something too!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Aerie is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

OFFLINE The Hugger Crossover High Waisted Crackle Legging

The sold-out Crossover leggings got an edgy upgrade for winter, so naturally, they’re at the top of our gift-giving list (and our own wish list). Made with their signature Hugger Fabric, these slick leggings stay put and even warm you up. Bonus: They’re 30 percent off.

Aerie Striped Fur Slides

Is it just me, or do these color-blocked slippers look like spot-on dupes for the UGG Fluff Yeah slides? Bold slippers are never a bad idea for yourself or as a present for that friend who’s always chilly.

Aerie Pointelle Lace Trim Longline Bralette

Who said you can’t wear crop tops when the temps drop? This lace-trimmed bralette adorned in pretty florals is perfect for lounging around at home — or you can pair it with a winter jacket and wear it out.

Aerie Star Shaped Earrings

Your Christmas tree isn’t the only thing that needs some shiny new baubles this season. Dress up your ears in some of Aerie’s star-studded pieces, like these next-level hoops. They’ve got quite a few other must-have pieces everyone will want in their jewelry box — and all under $20.

Aerie Fuzzy Animal Crew Socks

It’s officially sock season, so amp up their collection with these ultra-soft versions that they’re sure to live in. They’re basically a warm hug for your feet.

Aerie Long Sleeve Pretty Smocked Top

No wardrobe is complete without a flirty smocked top, and this one checks off all the boxes. It comes in versatile neutrals and pretty patterns, so there’s a perfect pick for every trendsetter you’re shopping for. Pro tip: Wear it with sweats for Zoom calls.

OFFLINE Colorblock Beanie

Take their beanie collection to the next level with this varsity-inspired accessory that’s sure to keep frigid temps at bay. It comes in three colors, sooo matching bestie beanies, anyone?

OFFLEASH By Aerie Sherpa Dog Hoodie

We basically treat our dogs better than human friends, so your shopping spree wouldn’t be complete without a little something to keep your pooch cozy during winter walks. Even Fido can get in on the sherpa trend this season with this snuggly sweater.