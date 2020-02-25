Aerie’s Newest Graphic Tee Isn’t Just Adorable—100 Percent of the Profits Go to Eating Disorder Awareness

Scroll To See More Images

In case you haven’t seen anything on social media or in the news, this week is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. While non-profit organizations like the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) work every day to support those affected by eating disorders, this week is a dedicated time to remind everyone of the devastating effects eating disorders have on our society—and people we love. In order to support this cause, Aerie and NEDA have teamed up to promote awareness and fight back on eating disorders. Aerie’s latest graphic tee supports National Eating Disorder awareness week by donating 100 percent of the profits to NEDA—but that’s not all.

In addition to purchasing this adorable and powerful Aerie t-shirt, you can also help support NEDA and their work by sharing any untouched photo of yourself on Instagram. Just use #AerieREAL and tag Aerie (@aerie), and the retailer will donate $1 to NEDA—up to $100,000. Over the last four years, Aerie has donated over $110,00 to NEDA, and we have the ability to nearly double that amount this year. Whether you’re in the market for a super cute new graphic tee or want to share with the world your un-retouched photos (where I’m sure you look amazing), you can easily support those affected by eating disorders.

According to NEDA’s site, 20 million women and 10 million men in the United States will suffer from an eating disorder sometime in their lives. The non-profit’s mission is to support those suffering and their loved ones by creating a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care. For those of you struggling with eating disorders yourself, remember you’re not alone. NEDA’s website has myriad tools to support you—including a dedicated help line you can call. They even provide services to those who fear a loved one might be struggling with an eating disorder, helping them decide whether or not to seek professional help. Whether you purchase a tee through Aerie, post a photo or donate directly to NEDA, know you’re helping to support millions of people affected by an eating disorder.