Who Gave Aerie The Right To Drop Such Cute Summer Activewear?

The year is 2021, the world is just opening back up again and I don’t really need to explain how useful (and comfortable) a good pair of leggings can be. That said, I will help you justify buying a new pair—but only if they’re from Aerie. More specifically, it needs to be a piece from Aerie’s cute new range of floral activewear.

A scroll through the Aerie site treated me to an array of cute new pieces, all dolled up in flirty floral prints. All eight of the pieces I’m obsessing over right now are from Aerie’s best-selling OFFLINE range—and yes, they include those viral TikTok leggings with the crossover band. We have four new playful prints to choose from, so good luck choosing your fave!

These ditsy florals include Country Pink (a classic baby pink), Olive Fun (a subdued green shade) and Relic (a maroon hue). There’s also a bright yellow floral called Desert Sand, but that one isn’t available in a leggings option, so you’ll have to settle for the best-selling bike shorts instead. What a pity (insert heavy sarcasm)!

These new Real Me High Waisted Floral Crossover Leggings retail for $44.95 and the matching Real Me Sports Bras are priced at $34.95. The Shorties, meanwhile, will cost you $29.95. An entire workout set for under eighty bucks? Consider me a forever fan! All of the pieces are available to shop in sizes XXS through XXL.

If you already own the Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings, you know how comfortable and flattering they are. You probably also know how quickly they tend to sell out. I personally had to wait months before I could snag a black pair of my own, so I wish you the best of luck with this flowery new drop.

The LoveShackFancy vibes are strong with this collection and I am 100 percent here for it. I can’t wear dresses all summer long, so activewear with the same femme feel is definitely welcome in my wardrobe! I love these pieces so much that florals for spring (and summer!) actually feel pretty groundbreaking.

Read on to shop these floral Aerie finds and start building out your summer activewear wardrobe.

Real Me Sports Bra in Country Pink

This lightweight bra features a scoop-neck silhouette in front and a bold V-shape in the back. The thick band offers support without making your chest feel too pinned-down.

Real Me High Waisted Floral Crossover Legging in Country Pink

These Crossover Leggings are blowing up the Internet for a reason: They’re flattering, lightweight and won’t budge during even your most intense workout sesh.

Real Me Sports Bra in Olive Fun

Olive green might seem like a fall hue, but the lavender accents in this bra really make it perfect for warm weather workouts.

Real Me High Waisted Floral Crossover Legging in Olive Fun

The combination of the two green shades in this pair of leggings is just a little unexpected. Prepare to be the cutest gal in your workout class!

Real Me Sports Bra in Relic

If you’re not really a fan of wearing a ton of colorful pieces to get sweaty in, consider buying this maroon sports bra. Splurge for the matching leggings or pair it with your fave black pair to tone it down even further.

Real Me High Waisted Floral Crossover Legging in Relic

Maroon with baby pink florals? Sign me up! This pair of Crossover Leggings should be at the top of your activewear wishlist this summer.

Real Me Sports Bra in Desert Sand

Have you ever seen a sunnier set? This bright yellow sports bra is begging to be worn at the end of the season when your tan is at its most glowy.

Real Me High Waisted Crossover 3″ Shortie in Desert Sand

If you’re a real bike shorts fan, you need this yellow pair in your arsenal. They have the same crossover detail as the leggings, so they’re just as flattering!