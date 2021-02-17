These TikTok Famous Aerie Leggings Are Back In Stock—& Flattering AF

These days, TikTok is nothing if not a breeding ground for fashion and beauty trends. The app that was once exclusively known for its minute-long dance videos now has the power to cause big and small brands alike to sell out of a single product in a matter of hours. Case in point: the Tik Tok-famous Aerie Crossover Leggings that are oh-so-flattering and oh-so-hard to find. Good news! They’re available to shop again right now, but I can’t guarantee that they will stay in stock for long.

There’s no denying that leggings are the unofficial staple of everyone’s work-from-home wardrobe. Whether you prefer a colorful matching set or a basic black pair with your old college sweatshirt, you’re lying to yourself if you say that you haven’t worn leggings more than jeans over the past 12 months. That said, you probably already have a few that you wear on a near-constant rotation, but allow me to make the case for adding one more pair to your list of go-to’s.

Meet the Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings, AKA the super cute leggings with the dip at the waist that you’ve probably been seeing everywhere. Not only do they retail for under $50, but they come in a multiple length options and sizes XXS through XXL. Oh—and they are seriously flattering.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The craze for this particular pair started back in November 2020 when TikTok user @Hannahschlenker posted a video of herself wearing the leggings. The clip, which has over almost 900,000 views and 10,00 comments as of now, went totally viral, turning the leggings into a bonafide internet sensation. These leggings have been going in and out of stock ever since and always sell out super fast, so snatch them while you can before TikTok fans end up buying them all.

TBH, I can’t think of a brand more deserving of this kind of product hype than Aerie. The brand as a whole is known for its selection of affordable bras, underwear, swimwear and athleisure pieces, not to mention their body-positive marketing. Basically, I’ll buy anything they put out purely because of of how good their clothes make me feel.

There’s no doubt the Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings will sell out again soon, so if you miss them, allow me to suggest an alternative or too, also from Aerie. The Real Me Crossover Bike Short is a perfect pick for anyone who already has too many leggings to justify any more, and the Real Me High Waisted Twist Leggings come in a ton of colors and feature a similar unique waistband with just a little more coverage.

Whichever style you choose, consider yourself part of the Gen Z in-crowd while wearing these (Even if you’re a skinny-jean-wearing and side-part-loving millennial—I won’t tell!).