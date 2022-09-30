Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for $25 & This Legit Never Happens

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes I show up to dinner in a crop top and my extra flared crossover leggings and my friend will say, “Are you wearing yoga pants?” Like, no! They are my Aerie crossover leggings that I’ve adopted as pants and are incorporating into my everyday fashion life so please don’t question me about them! I mean, seriously, I’m obsessed. IDK how else to say it. I wear these pants probably a few times a week, and they’re honestly perfect for any occasion.

If you’re going on a long flight, they’re the perfect pant to look put together while still being comfy AF. If you’re going on a date, they’re the perfect pants to dress up with a crop tank and leather jacket and look effortlessly hot. And yes, if you’re out to dinner with your besties, they may not understand it right away, but ultimately they’ll see these are the perfect wear-to-dinner pants as well. I mean, they’ll stay comfortable as you eat and sit and when you stand up, they’ll look just as hot, effortlessly form-fitting to your body.

Okay have I convinced you of my obsession enough? Now that we’re on the same page I have to break some epic news to you. The crossover leggings are on sale for up to 44 percent off, and let me tell you: As someone who monitors sales for a living, this RARELY ever happens. Seriously, even on Aerie’s best sale days, the crossover leggings are the first item to be listed as “excluded” from the sale. So, if you’ve been wanting to pick up these leggings for yourself, GET THEM NOW.

Here are all the deets. Basically, Aerie is having a site wide sale that includes (for once!) the crossover leggings and crossover flares (my favorites). From now until Oct. 5, 2022 there’s a 30- to 40 percent off sale on all Aerie leggings. That means the crossover super flare leggings are just $38.46 (regularly $54.95) and the non-flared crossover leggings are just $25 (regularly $44.95). The non-flared $25 deal expires a few days earlier on Oct. 3, 2022.

In addition, the rest of the site is on sale for 25- to 60 percent off. Everything in the Aerie collection is on sale, with the exception of undies and the lumberjane shirt. This site-wide sale expires on Oct. 18, 2022, so there’s plenty of time to add your favorites to your cart. Just keep in mind, certain sizes might sell out faster than others.

Now that you have all the deets go celebrate this sale as you see fit! I’m definitely going to pick up an extra pair of crossover leggings so I don’t have to wash my favorite pair as often. Seriously, IDK how I’ve survived with just one pair this long anyway.