These Leggings Are My New Favorite Going-Out Pants & Shoppers Say ‘They Are So Comfortable & Flattering’

There I was, in my bedroom getting dressed for a G.N.O. when suddenly, I decided I would give up on looking my best and instead prioritize my comfort. Why would I put on hard pants (a.k.a. stiff trousers and rigid jeans) when I could wear some of the comfiest pants in my wardrobe?

When I say I surrendered, I mean I wore leggings to hit the town. I threw on Aerie’s Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings, which turned out to be my smartest sartorial decision ever. I really thought I hacked the system by wearing leggings to a couple of bars, so it certainly wasn’t the last time I chose my Aerie leggings over fancy pants.

The reality of picking a going-out ensemble time after time is that you rip apart your wardrobe, toss your clothes all across your bed and scream into the empty void that is your very empty closet. “I don’t have anything to wear,” as we’ve all said a thousand times.

If you’re going out for the night, the last thing you want is to not be able to move comfortably in your outfit. The crossover leggings are, well, leggings. By default, you can twirl, breakdance, cartwheel or whatever it is you like to do on the dance floor. Or, you can sit at a lounge for hours on end and never once have to adjust your waistband or shift in your seat like you would with your hard pants.

“I’ve worn these to work and even to the club and they are SO COMFORTABLE and FLATTERING! I get compliments every time wear them,” raved one reviewer who gave them a five-star rating.

Aerie’s Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings don’t look like typical leggings either. They fall in line with what’s trending at the moment. Flared pants are a must-have in every closet, and this pair is particularly versatile. I consistently wear them to Trader Joe’s, on my daily walks around the neighborhood and now, to bars. I never thought I’d be sporting leggings to places I had traditionally entered in nicer pants, skirts and dresses, but I’m quite thrilled with this new discovery and I think you will be, too.

You’ve likely heard a thing or two about Aerie’s O.G. crossover leggings. Everyone went crazy for the ultra-flattering waistband that set it apart from all of the other plain black leggings in your closet. The crossover feature makes your waist look SO good and elongates your legs. When Aerie decided to mesh this legging’s unique design with a flare leg, perfection was born.

The fabric is made from 88 percent nylon and 12 percent elastane, so there’s plenty of stretch for all the dancing and socializing you’re about to do. The material is lightweight and breathable, which is ideal for when you’re packed into a bar like sardines. They’re also leggings, so if someone accidentally splashes their vodka cranberry on you, your pants aren’t immediately ruined and you can just throw them into the wash the next day.

Choose from the seven different color options, but I’d personally recommend getting at least one pair in black. Black goes with everything and is especially great at camouflaging you in the club. That isn’t to say you couldn’t pull off one of the other shades—going-out fashion has no limits!

I will say that the leggings shrunk a little after the first wash. However, the pants appearing smaller on the hanger didn’t ultimately mean much. I tried the leggings on immediately after I thought they had shrunk beyond repair, but to my surprise, the leggings fit just fine. This shows how the fabric is genuinely super stretchy and molds to your body so it feels like a second skin.

“These are so flattering! They looked tiny when I first opened the package, but they stretch and fit your body so well without squeezing you,” wrote one shopper.

The convenient thing about this flare legging is that you can select the Short, Regular or Lond crop. As someone who’s 5-foot-5 and between petite and regular, this was extremely helpful in nailing the sizing. The Short inseam is 30 inches, the regular inseam is 32 inches and the long inseam is 34 inches. Regardless, the leggings are meant to hug the leg and then flare out right below the knee. I flipped through so many reviews and settled on an XS with the Regular crop. It turned out to be the perfect fit for me.

“I am a plus-size woman and these leggings were the boost of confidence I’ve been needing in a pair of leggings,” wrote another reviewer. “No other legging or pants has ever made me feel this way. I could literally do anything in these. They are so flattering and you can dress them up or down.”

All that’s left to do is purchase a pair or two for yourself, especially when they cost $50 apiece. The next time you’re faced with having to pick a going-out look, you won’t have to sweat it because you’ll slip into your Aerie crossover leggings and be incredibly comfortable as you dance the night away.