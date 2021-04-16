Aerie’s Crossover Bikini Bottoms Are Inspired By Their TikTok Famous Leggings

Scroll To See More Images

After Aerie’s Crossover Leggings went viral on TikTok, my basic black leggings with their straight-across waistband just didn’t cut it anymore. The crossover band was a thousand times more flattering—why would I want to wear anything else? Months later, the leggings are still going in and out of stock as loyal shoppers buy them in bulk, but with summer just around the corner, Aerie is making moves and incorporating the look into everyone’s favorite warm-weather essential: the bikini bottom.

Personally, I live and die for Aerie’s original High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottoms. They are, in my opinion, the perfect piece for anyone with wide hips, as the super high-cut sides are ultra-flattering and don’t pinch me in all the wrong places. As it stands, I have about ten pairs (No shame! When I like something, I really like it!), but the brand’s newest iteration has me ready to throw out even my most beloved prints and start fresh with a slew of the same bottoms, new and improved with a crossover waistband.

Andrea Jagaric, Senior Vice President of Design for Aerie, OFFLINE and Unsubscribed, gave STYLECASTER the inside scoop on how the brand’s TikTok-famous leggings inspired the updated swimwear silhouette: “The OFFLINE by Aerie Real Me Crossover Waist Leggings were an immediate hit on TikTok because of the way they feel, and most importantly, the way they make you feel! Comfortable and confident!”

Pleased by the success of the leggings, Jagaric and the Aerie design team knew they could incorporate the crossover into summer’s soon-to-be-bestselling pieces, too. “After quickly becoming a ‘must-have’ sell-out item, we are now offering our customers this well-loved detail in a great variety of super soft fabrics in leggings and bike shorts, as well as swim bottoms,” Jagaric shares. “These are the details our Aerie community loves and what make this style fit and feel in all the right ways.”

If you’re like me (a.k.a. someone who checks the Aerie site on a weekly basis) you know that the brand is always updating their swimwear selection with new arrivals, so even though there are already quite a few crossover-style bikini bottoms on the site, there will certainly be even more textures, prints and colors added as summer grows closer. Good luck choosing your favorites!

Given that I loved these bottoms with a straight-across waist, the chance to rock them with an even more flattering crossover band feels like a dream come true. If you see me on the beach flexing for the ‘gram this summer, don’t blame me! It’s literally all Aerie’s fault. They knew exactly what they were doing when they launched swimwear this good.

Whether you’re in need of a classic, wear-with-everything black bottom or a few fun florals and prints, head over to the Aerie site to check out all the crossover options guaranteed to turn heads this summer.