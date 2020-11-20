Aerie’s Black Friday Sale Will Literally Slash Your Holiday Spending In Half 

Scroll To See More Images

Considering I’ve been living in loungewear for the entirety of 2020 (Don’t judge me—I know you have, too), the sale I’m most excited for as Thanksgiving approaches is definitely Aerie’s Black Friday Sale. Mama needs a new pair of joggers and a cozy sherpa hoodie! And maybe even a few pairs of leggings in case I magically regain the workout motivation I had at the start of quarantine. Who knows what the future holds!

And speaking of which, we don’t really know exactly what Aerie’s Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals will be just yet, but we can look to last year’s offerings for some clues as we await the news. Last year, they gave shoppers a whopping 40 percent off site-wide, so all sweats, workout garb, PJs, undies, slippers and more were almost half off. We love to see it! Aerie, if you’re reading this, please do the same this year.

Regardless of what the discount will be, I already know I’ll be shopping the three Wears during the sale. What are they, you ask? Loungewear, activewear and underwear, of course! The three Wears are pretty much the only areas of my wardrobe getting any use at the moment, and Aerie is the master of all three categories, so of course I’ll be stocking up.

Stay tuned for more tea on Aerie’s 2020 deals, and read on for the top must-shop pieces from each category to consider adding to your cart.

Loungewear

Oh, you didn’t know Aerie made velour loungewear? Grab the Obsessed Velour Sweatshirt in any of its eight shades and the matching pants ASAP.

Attention all sherpa fans! Aerie’s OFFLINE Sherpa Jogger is the coziest sweatpant of the season, and yes, you need them.

Activewear

Aerie has tons of matching leggings and sports bra sets, but the OFFLINE Real Me Ballet Back Sports Bra is my fave top option, especially in this neutral pattern.

Of course, you need the matching leggings! The OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging also look great with a black or white tee or sweater.

Underwear

I’ve been eyeing the Festive Lace Longline Bralette for quite some time, and I’m definitely snagging it on Black Friday. Can you imagine this styled with a cropped cardi? So good.

Of course, I’ll be snagging the matching undies too. I love the thick lace band on the Festive Lace Thong Underwear.