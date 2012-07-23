“Miss Advised” Star Amy Laurent: 10 Types of Women Guys Go For

You may know Amy Laurent from Bravo’s new hit “Miss Advised” (airing Mondays at 10 PM EST), where she helps young singles (and herself) navigate the perpetually complicated world of relationships. As an established matchmaker for over 7 years (she’s been featured on “The Today Show,” “The Early Show,” “Fox & Friends,” “Oprah” and a whole lot more), Amy has seen it all: the good, the bad and the ugly. And now, she’s here to share her wit and wisdom with you StyleCaster readers every week. If you can’t get enough Amy, you can preorder her book 8 Weeks to Everlasting here or pick it up on iTunes.

Go with the flow type: This girl doesn’t complain when it starts raining and there’s no umbrella, when the restaurant they wanted to eat at is full with an hour wait, or when the guy’s dog Rocco just got his muddy paws all over her white jeans. Guys love a girl who can roll with the punches when things come up. Independent type: This girl has options and doesn’t base her contentment on being invited out or asked out by the guy. This girl sits back and lets the guy come to her. She never needs to “make him” do something. In the meantime, she’s making plans with friends, doing other things and doesn’t change her existing plans in order to fit the guy’s schedule. She’s interested, yet not needy. Loyal type: She has solid and meaningful relationships with friends and within her family. She displays that she is able to be loyal to others. Fun type: Everyone loves a girl who is smart and responsible in her life, yet knows when to have some fun. She can laugh at herself, has a sense of humor and knows when not to take herself so seriously. She’s funny and smiles a lot. Passionate type: She’s motivated and passionate about doing something. She’s not the lazy girl who does nothing but rely on her looks. She also has drive and interests of her own that she goes after. Positive type: Every guy likes someone positive, who looks on the bright side of things instead of always complaining about their friends, their problems and people who irritate them. She gives off a happy energy and every guy notices when she walks in a room. A negative girl is a dumped girl. Opinionated type: Men find “yes” women boring. Guys love girls that have their own stances on certain topics and can carry engaging conversations. That’s what keeps things spicy; not women without brain function or who have no interest in talking about anything else but shopping, celebrity gossip what’s in US Weekly this week. Versatile type: All guys ADORE the girl who can dress it up and look hot in that cocktail dress while the next day looks just as beautiful throwing on a baseball cap and jeans. Men LOVE this woman. Personable type: Men love a woman who is able to be friendly and social in any setting and with strangers. When meeting his friends or family, this girl is at ease and warm with other people. She doesn’t clam up or act standoffish. Caring type: This woman has a compassion for others. She is not cold or rude to waiters, or a taker, never a giver. She likes to do kind things for others without always expecting something back. Genuine kindness. She says thank you to people who open doors for her. She smiles a lot.