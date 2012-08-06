“Miss Advised” Star Amy Laurent: 5 Tips on Keeping the Spark Alive

You may know Amy Laurent from Bravo’s new hit “Miss Advised” (airing Mondays at 10 PM EST), where she helps young singles (and herself) navigate the perpetually complicated world of relationships. As an established matchmaker for over 7 years (she’s been featured on “The Today Show,” “The Early Show,” “Fox & Friends,” “Oprah” and a whole lot more), Amy has seen it all: the good, the bad and the ugly. And now, she’s here to share her wit and wisdom with you StyleCaster readers every week. If you can’t get enough Amy, you can now order her book 8 Weeks to Everlasting here or pick it up on iTunes.

Change it up. This applies to both your date nights — and in the boudoir. Have creativity every once in awhile, and don’t stick to mainstays like dinner and a movie. Enjoy a spa day together or take a wine-tasting tour. Be romantic at least once or twice a month, light candles and give each other massages. Oh, and in the bedroom, don’t be afraid to switch things up. You don’t have to be swinging from a trapeze but no one wants to eat Frosted Flakes for breakfast everyday for a month if you catch my drift! You don’t have to act like you’re going to the Golden Globes every time you have a date with your man. But don’t get so comfortable that you’re always traipsing around in coffee stained pajama pants or your Lululemons. Yes, I love mine too, and they certainly make everyone’s rears look great — but it would be nice to throw on a cute little dress for your beau or actually take out those sexy heels! Keep your relationship fresh and sexy by not completely giving up your identity. Plenty of my male clients have told me they started losing interest in their girl as soon as she became completely dependent on him for her social life. Don’t become a Clingy Cathy or a Needy Nelly! It’s easy to forget when you’re with someone for awhile, but don’t forget to compliment him. Tell him what he’s doing right instead of always what could be changed. If you think he looks sexy, tell him. Initiate once in awhile. Men love a girl who’s confident enough in her sexuality to make a move. They love this, you’d be surprised at how easily it keeps him enamored.