Adventureland Opens Today!

I have two awkward experiences surrounding theme parks:

1. In 8th grade, my then crush invited me to go to Six Flags Great America with him. While he loved roller coasters, I hate and fear them. I put on my brave face and feigned enthusiasm as I clutched the safety bar on Raging Bull. The teary and photos taken at the roller coaster’s peak negated my attempts to bond with Derek as I lied, “I’m having fun!”

2. A bird once pooped on my arm while I was throwing a hissy fit in front of my parents because I didn’t want to go on a ride at an amusement park. Karma.

Well, as gawky and coming of age as my stories may be, I think the biographical story that will steal my spotlight is going to be Adventureland which premiers today. Set in 1987, recent college graduate James (Jesse Eisenberg) finds himself working an awful summer job for an unstable boss (Bill Hader) at the local amusement park. Naturally, the plot evolves into a love story between James and his naturally gorgeous co-worker played by Kristen Stewart.

Personally, I love the uniform of Adventureland with, “Games games game games” repeated down the front. I’m generally one partial to cheesy shirts like, “Someone who loves me went to DC and brought me back this t-shirt” or “Who has two thumbs and rode the highest roller coaster? THIS GUY!” They’re so stupid that it’s funny. Want to make your own Adventureland shirt? Check out Neighborhoodies a company that prints your customized text on American Apparel shirts, hoodies and shorts.

What’s the cheesiest thing you can come up with for your own shirt?? Even if you don’t design your own shirt, check out Adventureland opening today! Hmmm… Maybe I’ll invite my middle school crush and we can both actually have fun at this Adventureland…