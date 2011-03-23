Advance Style: Age Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number

While on my lunch break (i.e. me eating over my keyboard finally working my way through my email), I shot on over to NOWNESS.com and discovered one of the most brilliant pieces of style content I have seen in a very long time. “Advance Style: Age and Beauty” Celebrates style of ladies who have been there and done that, and I can’t wait to see more of them. I don’t know about you but it always brings a smile to my face when I see women who are excited about getting dressed. These are the women that paved the way… the trailblazers!! From one of my personal icons, Iris Apfel to Royce Smithkin, this video is sure to be on repeat all week. Watch and take notes here!

