The Adult Way to Dress for Halloween, and 34 Chic Pieces to Shop Now

The Adult Way to Dress for Halloween, and 34 Chic Pieces to Shop Now

STYLECASTER | Halloween Outfit Ideas | Sophisticated Costumes
Halloween is just around the corner, and I, personally, can’t wait to break out the festive clothing. Key word: Clothing. Because while some people (understandably) despise wearing costumes or aren’t allowed to at the office, there are still tons of creative, sophisticated, chic ways to get in the spooky spirit without actually dressing up as anyone other than your stylish self.

Think black-and-white prints, skull jewelry, and bright orange. No more cheesy witch hats or plastic vampire teeth—these are all items that you’ll want in your closet year-around, and can easily help you go from the office on Tuesday to your happy hour Halloween party.

Ahead, check out 32 of chicest, coolest Halloween-inspired items to buy right now. Happy Halloween shopping!

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Black Skull Sweater
Skull Candy

Ermanno Scervino sweater, $1,078 (was $1,540); at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Pumpkin Purse
Purse O'Lantern

Betsey Johnson purse, $98; at HSN

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skeleton Necklace
Skeleton Necklace

Bernard Delettrez necklace, $2,450; at Forzieri

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Fly Slippers
Fly Slippers

Sanayi 313 slippers, $1,200; at Moda Operandi

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Sapphire Skull Ring
Sapphire Skull

Polly Wales ring, $9,091; at Tom Foolery London

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Generic Halloween List T-Shirt
Halloween List Tee

Project Social T, $32; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skull Moto Jacket
Moto Jacket Club

Amiri jacket, $6,250; at Barneys New York

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Spider Web Earrings
Spider Web Earrings

Ayaka Nishi earrings, $220; at Aha

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Spider Pin Set
Pin It

Pin set, $45; at Macy's

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skull Necklace
Zombie Zest

Zombie necklace, $250; at Britt Bolton

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Houndstooth with Orange Detail Blazer Dress
Houndstooth Minidress

Off-White dress, $1,490; at Barneys New York

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Black and White Striped and Polka Dot Flare Pant
Print Mix

Monse pants, $1,490; at Fwrd

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | This is My Halloween Costume T-Shirt
Costume Contest Winner

Shirt, $29; at Missguided

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skull Cashmere Sweater
Skull Cashmere

360 Cashmere sweater, $288; at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Pumpkin Spice Latte Purse
PSL Please

PSL purse, $78; at Betsey Johnson

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skull Silk Blouse
Skull Silk Shirt

R13 blouse, $575; at Barneys New York

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skull Earrings
Skull Charms

Iconery earrings, $595; at Bloomingdales

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Pumpkin Face Sweatshirt
"I'm a Pumpkin"

Wildfox sweatshirt, $118; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Black and White Striped Sweater
Beetlejuice

Sweater, $59.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Orange Puffed Sleeve Sweater
Statement Sleeves

Ksenia Schnaider sweater, $298; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skeleton Earrings
Crystal Skeletons

Alexander McQueen earrings, $595; at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Orange Mesh Dress
Mini Dress

Moschino dress, $898.20 (was $2,495); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Witch Please Sweatshirt
Witch Please

Grayson Threads sweatshirt, $21.99; at Target

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Floral Orange Blouse
Pumpkin Patch

Tory Burch blouse, $350; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skeleton Bracelet
Give Me a Hand

Skeleton Chain, $14.99; at H&M

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Black Lace Bralette
Lacey Details

Bralette, $39; at & Other Stories

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skull Ring
The Gold Grill

Anthony Lent ring, $690; at Love Adorned

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Bowdown Witches T-Shirt
Bowdown Witches

shirt, $17.50; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Black Ruffle Sweater
Ruffle, Ruffle Toil and Trouble

Sweater, $315; at Wolf & Badger

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Skeleton Dress
Skeleton Dress

Dress, $35; at Missguided

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Orange Sweater
Orange You Glad

Sweater, $24.99; at H&M

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Spider T-Shirt
Spidey Tee

Shirt, $14; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Black, Orange, and White Striped Dress
Stripe 'Em

Fendi dress, $2,850; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Adult Ways to Dress for Halloween | Mummy to Be T-Shirt
Mummy To Be

Maternity tee, $24.98; at Destination Maternity

