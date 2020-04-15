15 Adult Coloring Books To Help Manage Your Stress In A Creative Way

I don’t know if it’s because I err on the sensitive side or because I’m just self-absorbed enough to think that I’m the only one who feels this way, but I sometimes get the sense that I don’t always deal with stress as effectively as other people do. I am aware of the existence of plenty of healthy, productive outlets that help the average human cope with the weight of everyday life—exercise, journaling, meditation, I’ve heard it all. I just have never been able to find one that suits me. That is, until I looked into adult coloring books.

When I impulse ordered a bunch of the best-selling adult coloring books off Amazon (don’t even ask me how much money I put toward this risky investment), I didn’t have all that much interest in their “stress-relieving,” “meditative” claims. I just wanted to buy some brightly colored markers and scribble in some mandalas, because I’m an adult, and as an adult I have every right to find sublime joy in childlike activities. That’s how adulthood works, right? Besides, mental health experts even recommend them as a means of reducing stress. It makes sense: Coloring keeps your hands busy and your mind on the page in front of you, rather than on the ten thousand other things you could be thinking about.

As silly as it sounds, I’ve found coloring books to be a really simple, pressure-free way for people who lack drawing skill (like myself) to get creative and, well, chill. Trust me, you can’t have a panic attack while you’re filling in paisleys with a hot pink gel pen. It is physically impossible. Scroll down below to shop our favorite adult coloring books.

1. Swear Words

The key to stress relief is aggressively coloring in bubble letter swear words, right?

2. Gorgeous Florals

Create works of art with this floral coloring book.

3. Stress-Relieving Animals

A rainbow elephant?? Only in an adult coloring book like this one.

4. Bob Ross Vibes

Find your inner Bob Ross with this fun coloring book.

5. Real Housewives

Money can’t buy you class, but it sure can buy you this endlessly entertaining coloring book.

6. Drinking Animals

This drinking llama is me, I am this drinking llama. Definitely going to have a ton of fun with this coloring book.

7. NSFW Book

Scribble out your stress with this hilarious coloring book.

8. New York City Views

If you can’t travel, at least you can pretend you’re going somewhere fun with this coloring book.

9. ~Quirky~ Coloring

Lover of sloths, cacti and other random but soothing objects? This coloring book is just for you.

10. Golden Girls

Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia are back and in cartoon form in this epic coloring book.

11. Positive Vibes

Keep the good vibes going all day long with this inspirational and motivational coloring book.

12. Coffee + Animals

I’ll take my almond milk latte with a side of cute cartoon kitten, please!

13. National Parks

Why road trip when you can see all of what the American Southwest has to offer in this coloring book.

14. Pandemic Problems

Hoarding toilet paper and other goods during a worldwide lockdown? This coloring book is for you.

15. Summer Scenery

Enter a serene space with this summer scenes coloring book.

