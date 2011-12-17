Adrienne Maloof Talks Shoes And Barbie

When watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (which I do religiously, we all have our guilty pleasures, right?) you have to be impressed by Adrienne Maloof‘s calm and cool attitude. She’s the first to give somewhat sensible advice and doesn’t get involved with the catfight du jour. She seems to be the best when it comes to handling work and play let’s face it: girl knows how to throw a party.

Anywho, we love that Adrienne confesses her childhood obsession with Barbie and how she designed the doll’s outfits around the shoes in her interview with WWD (didn’t we all do that?). Her new runway shoes were featured on the show, but we were a little peeved that we didn’t see more of her footwear collection in the episode. Of course we can’t wait to check it out at Lord and Taylor! We’re expecting heels up to here and sequins like whoa.

Photo courtesy of Sipa.