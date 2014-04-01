Model Adrianne Ho Shares Her Secret To Making Workout Clothes Look Stylish Outside the Gym

When it comes to models, nothing is more interesting than their off-duty style (well, aside from their diets, maybe). And while we never cease to be interested and awed at the street style of beauties like Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls, it’s just as interesting to look at what the runway’s rising stars are wearing in their downtime. Case in point: Adrianne Ho.

The bi-coastal Toronto native, who currently splits her time between New York and Los Angeles, has her own street style blog, Sweat the Style, on which she touts a particularly unique style: She’s a big fan of wearing her workout clothes in creative ways as everyday outfits. Her unique style caught the eye of denim brand 7 For All Mankind, who cast her in their “Dreaming In Blue” campaign.

“I’ve always been a little bit of a tomboy, so my style just kind of evolved naturally,” Adrianne tells StyleCaster. “When I first moved to New York, I was going to castings all day and then I needed to go to the gym, so I just started wearing sneakers and running tights to castings. I would just dress it up and style it in certain way. My style is laid-back, sporty with a touch of high-fashion.”

“People are becoming more and more health-conscious, wanting to be stronger and more fit,” Adrianne says. “It’s becoming cool to be strong and fit and to feel good, that old cigarette-smoking model is over now. People want to be fresh and healthy and happy; fashion is reflecting that for the new seasons. Just because you’re sweating a couple hours a week, doesn’t mean you want to stop looking good. High fashion even has that influence. It can be worn with your workout clothes!”

Her top tip for keeping workout clothes stylish? “As long as they’re not beat-up, you’re good,” Adrianne says. “Because it’s workout clothes, you still want it to look fresh and clean and crispy when you’re wearing it out.”

See more of Adrianne’s off-duty 7 For All Mankind looks below!