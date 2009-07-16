Adrian Grenier is in NYC

Behold: Another celebrity sighting, brought to you by Alexa Chung’s MTV headquarters.

Style guru Alexa Chung seems to be an expert at personal branding. After making a name for herself in the fashion world, she signed on with MTV to host a show that has attracted a slew of beautiful celebrities and a steadily growing fan base. Between Chung’s chats with too-cool celebs like Leighton Meester, Kristin Cavallari, and Adrian Grenier, and her witty Twitter updates, we just can’t help but love her…until she moves in on Vinny C, that is.

The most perfect looking male specimen on the planet Adrian Grenier was spotted leaving the MTV Studios earlier today after appearing on It’s on With Alexa Chung to promote the new season of Entourage.

Confession: While we were definitely anticipating the start of Entourage’s new season, Ari Gold’s vulgar remarks at Lloyd had only a little to do with it. We couldn’t wait to drool at our TV screens, watching Vince prance around Hollywood.

Grenier looked effortlessly flawless as he was leaving the studio, rocking his usual scruff, sunkissed skin and bright blue eyes. We. Are. Melting. Even the green t-shirt and heather grey zip-up sweatshirt look perfect.

Call me?