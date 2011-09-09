Adorably Chic: Jason Wu Fashion Dolls At FNO

Jason Wu debuted his new string of fashion dolls at Bergdorf Goodman’s Fashion’s Night Out event last night. Fans of the pocket-sized, plastic fashionistas lined up to score one, which were autographed by the designer himself.

Wu has been designing doll clothes since he was a kid and was made the creative director of Integrity Toys, a company that specializes in high-end fashion dolls, while he was still a teenager.

“I started making clothes for dolls because I didn’t have enough fabric,” the designer told New York Magazine. “I didn’t have the resources to make a whole outfit.”

Dressed in Wu’s fall 2011 collection, each doll will set you back $150. Even at that price, we think these dolls might have been the best souvenirs of the night.

Photo by Jenni Avins

[via The Cut]