How Cute Is This: Kate Middleton Goofs Off With Prince William and Harry in Topshop Dress

Spencer Cain
Is it just us, or does Kate Middleton seem like the happiest person ever? The Duchess of Cambridge has to attend tons of events on behalf of the Royal family—and she always does so with a massive smile on her face (Kristen Stewart, take note!). She also clearly gets along well with her hubby William‘s family, including his bad boy brother Prince Harry.

Today, the trio stepped out  in London to attend the opening Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, and seemed to have had a grand old time playing with “Harry Potter” wands and exploring the Batmobile from the “Dark Knight” films. Naturally, Middleton looked demure in a $76 polka dot Topshop dress that sold out both online and in stores within hours of the photos surfacing.

Obviously, this isn’t the first piece of clothing that Kate’s worn that’s completely sold out. A MaxMara wrap dress she wore in February was sold out within hours of her wearing it, and her blue Issa dress that she wore in her engagement photos was an instant favorite.

Click through the slideshow above to see their stylish and adorable day on the town!

Harry, Kate, and William raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate looks on and laughs as William enjoys the "Batpod" from the "Dark Knight" films.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They may be royals, but that doesn't mean they don't like Batman.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate seems to get along well with everyone in William's family.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

