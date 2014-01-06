New Site Ador Lets You Shop Your Own Fashion Magazine

We’re endlessly fascinated by the ever-changing world of the Internet, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool new website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: new e-commerce site Ador, which combines two of our favorite things: online shopping and fashion magazines.

What It Is: Pretty much everyone who works in fashion editorial has been trying to figure out a way to combine the high-gloss experience of reading a publication like Vogue while also making the experience directly shoppable—not until the recently-launched site Ador has it been done so well.

“The one thing we saw that led us to this is that the discovery experience in fashion was pretty poor,” the site’s co-founder, Mark Stabingas, tells StyleCaster. “It’s a function of two things: on one hand, there is generally really good editorial content, but it’s very difficult to find where to buy those items. On the other hand, there’s obviously a lot of places where you can buy product, but the experiences are pretty uninspiring. We of combined that with this larger trend of visual discovery, and it led us to this idea of a shoppable magazine.”

“This marriage of product and editorial is really our big bet in terms of how to create a very new, different, and (we think) much better discovery experience,” Mark says. “Sometimes browsers are in kind of an entertainment mode, sometimes a shopping mode, so we try to bring all those together in one cohesive experience.”

How It Works: Signing up for Ador is totally free, and once you do that, it’s pretty simple. You’ll be prompted to select your favorites from a number of categories: Brands, Celebrities, Bloggers, and Style. Once you’ve noted your favorites, you’ll see images start to fill your screen based on those selections in a style similar to how Pinterest looks—street style shots, celebrities on red carpets, and beyond—this is your “magazine.” And every single look you see will be shoppable.

“If we know what the exact products are, we’ll give you [links to them],” Mark explains. “But we also give you options. It might be a high-end editor wearing a $1,000 handbag, and we’ll show you a $200 handbag that’s similar. We work to provide different price points so you can recreate the look.”

Let’s say you’ve pulled up a photo of Olivia Palermo wearing a classic black Chanel crossbody bag. The editors at Ador will give you a link to buy that exact bag (or a very similar one by Chanel), but they will also provide you with a link to a more approachable version of the style, like this Kate Spade velvet handbag.

Bonus Features: In addition to giving you the ability to shop your favorite street style stars’ looks, Ador also achieves the holy grail of online shopping: alerting you when things go on sale.

“The other thing you can do to highlight things—if you click on a product, it will pull info up for it. You can click the heart to adore items, to save them for later, and if they go on sale, we’ll give you an alert,” co-founder Hannah Chang tells StyleCaster. “If you adore an entire look and one of the products in the look goes on sale, we let you know.”

Check It Out: Ador.com