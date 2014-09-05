StyleCaster
Share

15 Ways to Style the Classic Adidas Tee Everyone’s Wearing

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Ways to Style the Classic Adidas Tee Everyone’s Wearing

Kristen Bousquet
by
23 Shares
15 Ways to Style the Classic Adidas Tee Everyone’s Wearing
15 Start slideshow

If you haven’t seen someone around you—or at least a handful of your favorite bloggers—wearing some sort of graphic tee lately, where have you been?! While French slogans, abstract designs, and high-end logos are cool, there’s something even cooler about a basic Adidas tee.

MORE: The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

If you think a simple T-shirt with the classic athletic logo (that costs around $24) should be reserved for the gym or trips to the grocery stores, you’re seriously mistaken—in fact, several bloggers, editors, and street style stars have embraced the Adidas tee as a wardrobe staple, and style it with everything from a sleek leather pencil skirt to super-slim jeans and a tailored blazer for a model off-duty look.

MORE: 30 Casual Outfits to Make Getting Dressed Easier

Here, 15 ways to style the classic Adidas tee that everyone’s wearing these days!

Flip through the slideshow for some serious Adidas inspiration!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Huffington Post

Photo: Tumblr/Eternally Classic

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Tumblr/Style is Eternal

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Fashion Bits and Bobs

Photo: Cuillere-a-Absinthe

Photo: Chic in Zurich

Photo: Coco Chic

Photo: Lee Oliveira

Photo: Lurch Hound Loves

Photo: Fashion and Sounds

Photo: Ryan Leaney

Photo: ELLE

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Fall Hair Color Trends You Need to Know

The Fall Hair Color Trends You Need to Know
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share