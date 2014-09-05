15 Ways to Style the Classic Adidas Tee Everyone’s Wearing

If you haven’t seen someone around you—or at least a handful of your favorite bloggers—wearing some sort of graphic tee lately, where have you been?! While French slogans, abstract designs, and high-end logos are cool, there’s something even cooler about a basic Adidas tee.

If you think a simple T-shirt with the classic athletic logo (that costs around $24) should be reserved for the gym or trips to the grocery stores, you’re seriously mistaken—in fact, several bloggers, editors, and street style stars have embraced the Adidas tee as a wardrobe staple, and style it with everything from a sleek leather pencil skirt to super-slim jeans and a tailored blazer for a model off-duty look.

Here, 15 ways to style the classic Adidas tee that everyone’s wearing these days!

Flip through the slideshow for some serious Adidas inspiration!