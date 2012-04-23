Attention New York City: Get Creative With adidas Originals’ White Space Project!

We brought you news of The White Space Project from adidas Originals earlier this month, and now the project that aims to showcase creativity from girls all over the world is ready to fill New York City’s white space.

Tomorrow (that’s April 24th) the adidas Originals NYC White Space will host the talents of accessory designers Coco and Breezy, singer Yuna Zarai, and lifestyle blog Highsnobette.

The twin stylistas will help guests recreate the customized looks they wore in The White Space Project video styled by Highsnobette co-founders Samia Grand-Piere and Lois Sakany— looks that will be on display at the White Space. Meanwhile, Yuna will perform tracks off her Pharrell-produced album that drops the same day. Not too shabby.

And wait, there’s more.

There will also be an Instaprint photo booth, allowing you to instantly share your favorite adidas Originals looks with all your social media friends.

The White Space project also marks the launch of adidas Originals S/S 2012 women’s collection and New York is the only U.S. city of the nine selected, so if you’re a fan of the stylish street wear, it’s not something you’ll want to miss.

Check out the NYC White Space project video below, featuring all of the talents that will be on tap on Tuesday, and learn more about what creative girls from the other eight cities are up to on The White Space Project’s official tumblr.