The Adidas Originals and Opening Ceremony Collab Goes for the Gold

Let the games begin! To pay homage to the 2012 Olympics hosted in London and the anticipated opening of their London store, Opening Ceremony teamed up with adidas Originals to create a Fall/Winter 2012 capsule collection (which you can check out in the gallery above) that includes all of the quirk and playful prints you’d expect from the trendsetting boutique and the internationally recognized athletic brand.

Although, I’ve never been into the Olympics in general and all the hype surrounding it (I understand the message, I’m just not into sports), that’s not going to stop me from lusting after the sporty collection. Combining ’90s street gear with bits of swim- and cycling-inspired gear, the collection includes body-con dresses, swim-perfection tops, ’90s-esque windbreakers and oversized parkas. And, in true OC fashion, the clothing is covered in quirky prints; a splatter paint motif, mini florals and a banana print.

You can add this latest collab to a slew of other Opening Ceremony collaborations that have always left us speechless over the past few seasons. The brand always seems to strike the right balance, merging their playful style with their collaborator. And, with a book slated to hit shelves this fall, is there anything OC can’t do these days?

The collection hits stores in early July, meaning most of us will be scouring the internet and calling OC stores religiously until the line arrives.