IVY PARK’s Flex Park Collection Includes Some Spicy Debut Swimwear

I’m easy when it comes to buying new clothes—whatever Beyonce makes, I need. She launches swimwear, I buy it—end of story! The new Adidas IVY PARK Flex Park capsule collection is available now and you best believe I’m about to fully revamp my bikini collection with these flaming-hot picks.

The new collection, which just dropped on the Adidas’ website, is the brand’s first-ever foray into swimsuits and beachwear. It comes a few months after the sell-out winter collection, Icy Park—and it 100 percent brings the heat. The highly-anticipated drop includes a range of men’s and women’s swimsuits and coverups, accessories and slides, with nothing over $120 and all apparel below $75.

The vibes for this new collection channel retro muscle beach culture—hence the name “Flex”—and the pieces are designed to be bold and make the person wearing ‘em feel confident. So of course, the campaign images are straight fire to match. The smokin-hot photos feature influencer and founder of KNC Beauty Kristen Noel Crawley, actor and singer Quincy Brown and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors.

The Flex Park pieces are available in three colors and one print: Solar Orange, Screaming Orange, White and the iconic IVY PARK monogram. If you want to be fully kitted out in IVY PARK this summer, make sure to pick up one of the brand-new matching hats, the towel, the water bottle, or the coordinating tote bag to go with your swimsuit or cover-up.

All of the pieces range from XS to 4X and the line is available in four different fit ranges: Men’s and Women’s Regular Fit, Women’s Tight Fit and a Women’s Oversized Fit. If you’re not actually sure of your perfect size, you can check out a full fit breakdown on the Adidas site.

If you’re ready to hang loose in some new IVY PARK Flex Park swimwear, read on to shop a few of the pieces below. The online drop is selling out as we speak, but you can shop the range IRL in select Adidas locations worldwide starting July 23.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rash Guard Top + Snap Bikini Bottom

Shop this long-sleeved Rash Guard Top and the coordinating high-waisted Snap Bikini Bottoms for a fire beachy ‘fit.

Spaghetti Strap One-Piece Swimsuit

It looks like your basic one-piece could use an IVY PARK upgrade. The Spaghetti Strap One-Piece Swimsuit features an underwire bust and a tie waist for snatching.

Corset Bikini Top + Bikini Bottom

The structured Corset Bikini Top is great if you need a little extra support, while the classic Bikini Bottom adds some retro flair with a high-side fit.

Wrap Bikini Top + Wrap Bikini Bottom

This skimpy Wrap Bikini Top meets its match in the Wrap Bikini Bottoms. Shop ’em both for a full-on orange look.

Knot Swimsuit

This sporty cut-out Knot Swimsuit is begging to be shown off this summer. I’d even style it with denim shorts!

Swim Cover-Up Shirt

Thie Swim Cover-Up Shirt is just slightly oversized, so you can layer it up over almost anything.