Name: Adesuwa Aighewi
Agency: Muse Models
Hometown: Nigeria
New York City Neighborhood: Technically none; I’m living in Jersey City baby! Haha!
Most Incredible Model Moment: The day I got signed to Muse. I was driving in my car when I got the call from Conor (the owner for Muse). I literally started screaming so hard, spazzing out in total excitement and telling my friends who were in the car too. I almost ran the car in to a tree!
Favorite Model: Omahyra Mota
Favorite Brand You’ve Worked With: Heatherette
Describe your uniform: I don’t really have a uniform because I like to express myself through my clothes in random ways. One day it could be inspired by the punk era and the next by my mother’s homeland Thailand.