Name: Adesuwa Aighewi

Agency: Muse Models

Hometown: Nigeria

New York City Neighborhood: Technically none; I’m living in Jersey City baby! Haha!

Most Incredible Model Moment: The day I got signed to Muse. I was driving in my car when I got the call from Conor (the owner for Muse). I literally started screaming so hard, spazzing out in total excitement and telling my friends who were in the car too. I almost ran the car in to a tree!

Favorite Model: Omahyra Mota

Favorite Brand You’ve Worked With: Heatherette

Describe your uniform: I don’t really have a uniform because I like to express myself through my clothes in random ways. One day it could be inspired by the punk era and the next by my mother’s homeland Thailand.