The Korean Brand Making Dorky Dadwear Actually Kinda Cool

A cursory glance around Korean fashion brand Ader Error’s website may bring to mind a couple of things—”Napoleon Dynamite,” “Freaks and Geeks” (the latter squad more than the former), suburban dads on vacation circa 1985—which, on their own, seem like unlikely sources of style inspiration.

But the boxy polos, dad hats, tube socks, and tees featuring slogans like “Valet Parking,” “Part Timer,” and “Postman” have struck a chord with the cool kids in Europe and Korea, and the two-year-old label is definitely one to watch. Along with amassing a healthy, 170,000-strong Instagram following, the brand is starting to land some serious street-style endorsements: At Men’s Fashion Week in Milan a few weeks ago, bloggers Linda Tol and Eleonora Carisi (who, if you don’t know by name, we’re betting you recognize from just about every street-style gallery) wore head-to-toe matching outfits by the brand—patch-pocket mom jeans, “Valet Parking” polo shirts (the front pocket says “Tip Please”), and pink O-ring belts (yep, just like the one you had in grade school).

With quirky slogan tees and sweatshirts having a serious moment right now (see: Vetements), we’re calling it: Ader Error will be a hit stateside come New York Fashion Week.

One major plus? Unlike Vetements, the price tags are actually pretty reasonable: $50 for a tee, $120 for denim, $33 for a cap. And while the styling’s part of the fun of it all, no one’s saying you have to wear your jeans cuffed with socks and sandals or pair your polo shirt with a striped sweatband—a few simple swaps, like Carisi’s slingback pumps, or blogger Valentina Siragusa’s floral pants, steer the look away from “Vote for Pedro” territory.

Ahead, shop pieces from the brand’s Spring 2016 collection and get some inspo from fans on how to wear it.