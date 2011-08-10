Adele’s Label Affected By London Riots

While the entire city has been ravaged by the persistent riots in London one industry stands to be wiped out completely. Giant Step reports that Sony DADC’s warehouse in Enfield, UK, containing records from over 150 labels distributed by PIAS, was completely destroyed by looting late Monday night.

One of the labels affected included XL Recordings which is Adele‘s label. Perhaps this whole mess will inspire a song? While her label will suffer as a result of lost inventory the even sadder loss could be entire labels going under.

If you would like to help out check this full list of labels and send your support by making a digital purchase. Talk about a feel good purchase.