Adele Turns Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show Because She ‘Can’t Dance’

The world got its hopes up last week when rumors circulated that Adele would headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, but the singer put those rumors to rest this weekend. During a concert in Los Angeles, Adele told the audience she had turned down the Super Bowl because the show is more about dancing than music, and she can’t dance.

“I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” she said on stage. “I mean, come on—that show is not about music. And I don’t really put on … I don’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

She did joke that maybe she’d make her next album a dance album and then do the Super Bowl. We know she was kidding, but, really, would anyone object?