Adele Looks Absolutely Stunning in Stella McCartney

Powerhouse British vocalist Adele made her first official public appearance in months today, to officially be dubbed a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for her service to music. For the special occasion, the 25-year-old mother of one chose a stunning dress customized from Stella McCartney’s Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

While the original feather jacquard-patterned dress had a boxy silhouette and a loose fit, McCartney altered it specially for Adele into a body-contouring A-line with sleeves. The singer looks absolutely ravishing in the dress, which she accessorized with adorable navy blue nail art, perfect makeup, and a requisite fascinator.

