StyleCaster
Share

Adele Looks Absolutely Stunning in Stella McCartney

What's hot
StyleCaster

Adele Looks Absolutely Stunning in Stella McCartney

Meghan Blalock
by

Powerhouse British vocalist Adele made her first official public appearance in months today, to officially be dubbed a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for her service to music. For the special occasion, the 25-year-old mother of one chose a stunning dress customized from Stella McCartney’s Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

MORE: Rooney Mara Killed It In Custom Lanvin

While the original feather jacquard-patterned dress had a boxy silhouette and a loose fit, McCartney altered it specially for Adele into a body-contouring A-line with sleeves. The singer looks absolutely ravishing in the dress, which she accessorized with adorable navy blue nail art, perfect makeup, and a requisite fascinator.

MORE: Recreate This Entire Stella McCartney Outfit For $300

Click through the gallery to see more shots of Adele’s stylish look!

stella mccartney pre-fall 2013

Courtesy Photo

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share