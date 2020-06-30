Adele Might Be Dating Rapper Skepta Based on These Instagram Clues

Fans want to know: Are Adele and Skepta dating? Clues hint that the “Rolling in the Deep” singer may be moving on from her ex-husband with the British rapper and MC. Adele and Skepta were first rumored to be dating in October 2019 when The Sun reported that the “Rumor Has It” singer attended Skepta’s birthday party in London a month earlier. The news came a month after Adele finalized her divorce with her then-husband, Simon Konecki, after seven years of marriage.

Fast forward to Saturday, June 27, and fans still think that there’s a romantic connection between Skepta and Adele after the rapper commented on an Instagram that she posted of her watching her 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival performance on her TV in the same dress she wore. “Finally got your Instagram password lol,” Skepta commented, to which the Grammy winner responded with two flirty emojis: “😜❤️.”

However, Adele—who shares 7-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband—wouldn’t be Skepta’s first famous fling. The rapper has also been linked to Naomi Campbell. Skepta also has a daughter, though he hasn’t revealed who the mother is.

In a 2016 interview with ES Magazine, Skepta opened up about his friendship with Adele. “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” he said at the time. She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro.”

It’s unclear if Adele and Skepta are dating, but what we do know is that fans are here for it. “I’m here for it,” one social media user commented on Adele’s recent Instagram photo, while others asked the Grammy winner if her rumored boyfriend was the one who took the photo. Guess we’ll have to wait to find out.