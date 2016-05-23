Adele Releases ‘Send My Love’ Video After Big Billboard Win, Signs $130.5 Million Record Deal

After winning five awards at the BMAs, Adele has bestowed upon us the gift she gives best: more Adele. She released her latest video “Send My Love (to Your New Lover)” during her taped acceptance speech for Top Artist last night, the third single off her album 25, though only the second video after “Hello.”

Despite winning Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Selling Song for “Hello,” Adele was not actually at the award show in Las Vegas. She was off on official superstar business (world tour in Europe), so she gave her acceptance speech from a taped video. “It’s lovely to be in everyone’s company,” Adele said, adding “I’m about to go on stage.”

It’s all very fitting for the singer who’s about to sign the biggest record deal ever both for a female artist and a British musician. Sony announced this morning a $130.5 million deal for Adele with its Columbia Records label. All in all, it’s a good day to be Adele. Though, when isn’t it? Watch her video below.