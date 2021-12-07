Here’s How Soon Adele & Her Boyfriend Could Get Engaged—’Commitment’ Is ‘Very Important’ to Him

Heating up. Adele and Rich Paul‘s relationship is getting more and more serious—but are they planning on tying the knot together anytime soon?

The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, was previously married to British CEO and charity executive, Simon Konecki. The pair, who announced their split in 2019 after eight years together, welcomed their son Angelo in 2012. Following her divorce, Adele began dating sports agent Rich Paul in 2021. According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life on December 6, 2021, the pair are officially “in love” and are thinking about their future together. “They both find each other great driven people that really work hard. That is something that inspires both of them,” the insider told the site. “She is so charming and lights up any room she is in, and he lets Adele be Adele. The success of him being an agent is to let his clients shine while he is in the shadows so to speak getting everything else done.”

The insider went on to note that Paul “finds commitment very important,” which, yes, means that the pair are open to getting married. But how soon could that happen? Well, according to the source, the pair are truly in no “rush” to have a wedding just yet.

“They would welcome [the idea of marriage] but there is literally zero rush for that to happen and is not on the horizon as they are really enjoying being boyfriend and girlfriend and getting to know each other more and more each day,” the source noted. “They make it simple for each other and they want to be in that sort of relationship right now before they take it to the next level. It is nice to think about, but they are currently happy with where things are at this moment.” So, there you have it—Adele and Rich Paul’s engagement is still a ways away, but it’s not out of the question either!

As for Adele, the singer previously opened up about being “open” to marriage again in an interview with SiriusXM radio in December. The singer revealed that being married was “the safest” she’d ever felt before admitting that she misses that feeling today. “I’m definitely open to marriage again,” she explained. “The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married,” she added, referring to her divorce from Konecki.

