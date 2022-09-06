Adele Might’ve Revealed More Than She Meant to on Instagram—Why Fans Think She’s Married

After she posted a photo of her Emmy, many fans are wondering: are Adele and Rich Paul married? The “Easy on Me” singer is fueling marriage rumors again after fans spotted this hint in the background.

On September 6, 2022, Adele showed off her Emmy trophy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for One Night Only on her Instagram with the caption, “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x” In the carousel of photos, fans spotted a clue that may have hinted that Adele is married. In the background of her trophy, a customized game of Rummikub with the label “The Paul’s” is notably seen on her coffee table. This sent fans into a frenzy in the comments saying that the “Rolling in the Deep” artist is married because of the spelling of her boyfriend’s last name. “’The Paul’s’” MY GIRL IS MARRIED!” one user commented. Another fan commented, “The Paul’s” 👀👀 is you married?! 😂” Other fans clarified that the spelling of Rich’s is possessive and doesn’t signify that the two are married. “wouldn’t be Paul’s if they were married, it would be Pauls,” a fan commented.

This isn’t the first time that fans speculated that Adele is married or engaged to Rich Paul. In an Elle interview, Adele denied the rumors that she is engaged to Rich. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said addressing the diamond ring that she wore on her ring finger to the 2022 BRIT Awards. In the interview, she repeatedly jokes about the fact that she’s not married. “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” she said “I’m not married.” She then proceeds to sing, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.” On the Graham Norton Show on February 10, 2022, Adele cheekily responded to the marriage rumors with, “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Adele herself gushed about her relationship with Rich in her Emmy award-winning Variety Special. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she confirmed, “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

In October 2021, Adele confirmed that she and Rich started dating at the beginning of 2021 in an interview with Vogue. The two were friends before they were in a relationship. She introduced herself to Paul when she was “a bit drunk,” joking, “Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.” The star gushed, “He’s just so f**ing funny. He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”