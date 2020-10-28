Adele Just Addressed Those Skepta Dating Rumors & Revealed Her Relationship Status

So, are things really “heating up” between these two? Adele’s response to those Skepta dating rumors has set the record straight once and for all. The 32-year-old Grammy award-winning singer took to Instagram on October 28 to subtly address a report made hours earlier by People, which claimed to confirm her relationship with the British rapper. “Things have been heating up,” a source told the outlet. “They run in the same circles in London and she’s having fun.” But as it turns out, Adele is having fun solo.

In a post following her appearance on Saturday Night Live on October 24, the singer issued her thanks to audiences at home and answered the latest question on their minds: Is Adele actually dating Skepta? Thankfully, the star managed to slip in a joke about being “the (single) cat lady” in her caption, making clear that she is not dating Skepta—or anyone, for that matter.

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are,” she wrote on Instagram. “Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show.”

Adele continued, “I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”

Now, that last sentence might be another hint worth talking about. Fans have been waiting on Adele’s new album for years—and they’ve only grown more eager since Adele filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September 2019 (just think of all the breakup songs!) “Peace out til next year,” seems like a surefire sign that Adele’s new album might be on its way in 2021. Who wouldn’t take that over her rumored relationship with Skepta, anyway!